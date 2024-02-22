Comscore Upgrades Local Cross-Platform Measurement Product

Comscore said it has enhanced its Comscore Campaign Ratings product, enabling advertisers to optimize digital campaigns alongside linear schedules in flight.

Comscore Campaign Ratings Local now provides access to deduplicated audience measurement at the market level across national and local linear, digital and social platforms.

The Trade Desk will be the first demand-side platform to integrate CCR Local market reporting, giving The Trade Desk’s clients access to expanded insights to help measure data-driven campaigns.

“Comscore has delivered a true cross-platform solution that measures audiences at the hyper-local level, enabling our clients to advertise nationally and optimize locally," Comscore chief commercial officer Steve Bagdasarian said. “Advertisers need measurement partners who can address the scale of where their audiences are. We’re building enterprise-level cross-platform measurement that offers advertisers the ability to seamlessly measure and optimize against their intended audiences with speed and accuracy, whether it is programmatically or directly, both nationally, or locally.”

With the majority of goods purchased locally, it is critical for brands to incorporate their linear TV ad exposure into their digital strategies and vice versa, Comscore said.

When existing clients have leveraged CCR Local, they have seen upwards of 28% incremental reach in their CTV buys, Comscore said.

“The average household has become more crowded with devices and platforms, so marketers need the best data and insights to help ensure the most impactful advertisements,” The Trade Desk VP of data partnerships Ben Sylvan said. “Comscore’s new offering has the insights to help our clients make the most out of their media investment, especially for auto advertisers or political campaigns where success on the local level is key.”