Roku Ads Integrated Into Comscore Campaign Ratings

On Wednesday, Roku's Nasdaq price cratered once again (more than 7%), after Wells Fargo analyst Steven Cahall lowered his price target for the company citing a soft ad market.

But while the bears on Wall Street continue to have their way with Roku, Madison Avenue seems OK with the streaming company.

Citing the fact that 38% of all U.S. household streaming is now conducted on the Roku platform, Comscore announced Thursday that ad campaigns on Roku, including those targeting the Roku Channel, have been integrated into the ad tech company’s ”flagship“ cross-platform solution, Comscore Campaign Ratings.

CCR clients will now be able to quantify the number of people watching Roku content, beyond merely counting households, and they'll be able to measure key audiences within Comscore’s cross-platform, persons-level reporting.

Measuring 62 million ads delivered across six campaigns on Roku, Comscore found that co-viewing delivered a 37% lift in ad exposure.

Advertisers and agencies can assess the incremental impact of Roku within their media plans while also understanding the co-viewing on Roku compared to other platforms.

Comscore is now an approved measurement vendor in Roku’s Measurement Partner Program.