Telemundo's ‘La Casa de los Famosos’ Features Celebs Coexisting Under One Roof

Celeb competition series La Casa de los Famosos premieres on Telemundo Aug. 24. Described by the network as “unfiltered”, “unparalleled” and “outrageous”, La Casa features a house full of popular Hispanic figures living under one roof. Without cell phones or access to the world beyond the house, the housemates forge alliances and hope to be the last one remaining.

Coproduced by Telemundo and Endemol Shine Boomdog and based on show Big Brother VIP, La Casa de los Famosos airs weeknights, with two-hour live episodes. The title translates to House of the Famous.

“We are thrilled to bring our audiences La Casa de los Famosos, a TV show the entire family will enjoy,” said Ronald Day, president, entertainment and content, Telemundo. “Not only will viewers get to see firsthand ‘the good, bad, and the ugly’ of these celebrities as they are forced to live together, but they will also witness how the house itself becomes a character in the story, setting rules and changing the game week to week. We are certain this will become the most famous house on U.S. Hispanic television.”

(Image credit: Telemundo)

Hector Sandarti, who was on Telemundo morning show Un Nuevo Dia, hosts with Jimena Gallego, who is on Telemundo daytime show En Casa con Telemundo. The cast includes telenovela star Gaby Spanic. Telemundo did not name other cast members.

“Starring an array of Latin luminaries from different origins, backgrounds, personalities, attitudes and generations, the series opens more than a window into their most intimate moments while witnessing their co-living dynamics,” said Telemundo. “Audiences will discover the humanity behind the famous faces.”

La Casa de los Famosos is an Endemol Shine Boomdog production for Telemundo. Francisco “Cisco” Suarez, Telemundo executive VP of primetime non-scripted programming, is the executive producer, and Pablo Alonso is showrunner.