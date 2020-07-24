Univision Premieres ‘¿Quién Es la Máscara?’ (‘The Masked Singer’) in August

Univision debuts a Spanish-language version of The Masked Singer, called ¿Quién Es la Máscara?, Aug. 2. Omar Chaparro will host, and Kiara Liz will present what Univision calls “exclusive content.”

Panelists Yuri, Carlos Rivera, Consuelo Duval and Adrian Uribe attempt to discover the identities of the 16 masked celebrities.

The Masked Singer has had three seasons on Fox.

On ¿Quién Es la Máscara?, the celebrities will sing in creative costumes. The characters they will step into include Bumblebee, Eagle, Chameleon, Catrina or Fancy Skeleton, Zebra, Deer, Rabbit, Rooster, Cat, Owl, Martian, Minotaur, Monster, Panda, Fish and Fox.

The show will air Sundays at 8 p.m. ET/PT.

¿Quién Es la Máscara? Is based on the original format created by MunHwa Broadcasting Corp. and airing in several countries.

¿Quién Es la Máscara? is produced by Televisa and Endemol Shine Boomdog.