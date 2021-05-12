Telemundo Upfront: 1,000 Hours of Original Content in 2021-22

NBCUniversal Telemundo said it plans to offer more than 1,000 hours of original content next broadcast year.

The content includes Spanish-language scripted and unscripted shows, plus sports and news aimed at the growing U.S. Hispanic market.

“With Latinos surpassing $1.7 trillion in purchasing power, every company in America should build strong relationships with this audience to grow their business today and into the future. Telemundo and Comcast NBCUniversal offer the only premier platforms to reach them at scale across the entire spectrum and capture this exponential growth,” said Beau Ferrari, chairman of NBCUniversal Telemundo Enterprises.

“As the leading producer of Spanish-language scripted content, we are uniquely positioned to deliver for our audience on every screen. This coming season we’re doubling down on our commitment and investments to super-serve Latinos with the best entertainment content, world class sports events and most trusted news they want and need, delivered on the devices they prefer,” Ferrari said.

Telemundo will have two “Super Series,” with season three of La Reina del Sur and Malverde: El Santo Patrón, the network’s first period drama Super Series.

Also coming are two new reality shows, La Casa de los Famosos, with a group of celebrities living together, and Así se Baila, a dance competition where celebrities and their loved ones put their relationships and dancing skills to test.

Malverde: “El Santo Patron" is a new Telemundo "Super Series" (Image credit: Telemundo)

As part of the NBCU family, Telemundo will have more than 300 hours of coverage of the 2021 Olympics from Tokyo his summer. It will also have extensive coverage of soccer’s CONCACAF FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Qualifiers.

“When you combine the power of Comcast and NBCUniversal with the deep connections and trust of Telemundo, we not only reach more Latinos than any other media company nationwide, but we also speak to these consumers with the authentic stories that move them," said Laura Molen, president, advertising & partnerships, NBCUniversal. "For our marketing partners, this means an opportunity to tap into a powerful, critical audience and move their business through the incredible impact of storytelling. From primetime to Peacock, only NBCUniversal and Telemundo can help marketers meaningfully engage with the Hispanic consumers leading the cultural and technological revolutions of tomorrow.”