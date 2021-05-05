NBCU Telemundo Launches Studio Built for Streaming

NBCUniversal Telemundo Enterprises said it has created a studio dedicated to producing programming for streaming platforms.

Telemundo Streaming Studios, will be based in Miami, and led by Marco Santana, president of Telemundo Global Studios, who will continue to oversee all original scripted productions for the Telemundo network and other platforms including international co-productions.

The new unit launches with more than 35 projects in development including the dramedy Armas de Mujer for Peacock and seasons 4 and 5 for El Marginal Season for Netflix.

Also in the works are a remake of Historia de un Clan, upcoming seasons of El Recluso, a new version of El Diario de un Gigolo and the action series El Immortal.

“As the premier media company serving Hispanics in the U.S., Telemundo is shaping a new era in Hispanic media with the creation of the first-of-its-kind streaming studio,” said Beau Ferrari, chairman, NBCUniversal Telemundo Enterprises. “Latinos are pacesetters of cultural and technological change. We are the leading Hispanic media company super serving the Latinos of today with the best original, premium and culturally relevant content across all platforms.”

Since 2011, Telemundo has been a leading provider of scripted Spanish-language content to direct-to-consumer platforms such as Netflix, HBO, Hulu and Moviestar. It delivered over 14,000 hours of original content including 3,000 hours to Peacock when it launched last year.

“We are thrilled to open a new state-of-the-art studio designed from its inception to produce premium content featuring world-class producers and award-winning Hispanic talent across the United States, Mexico, Colombia, Spain and Argentina,” said Santana. “As pioneers in the production of scripted Spanish-language content for U.S. Hispanics, we have a wide range of experience to invest in producing the best scripted content for the growing number of Latinos who consume their favorite shows across streaming platforms. With these new studios, Telemundo will be the go-to source for Latino streaming content in the US and around the world.”