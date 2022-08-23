Telemundo Stations In Texas To Launch Statewide Morning Newscast

NBCUniversal’s Telemundo Station Group said it will launch a new two-hour weekday morning newscast that will air on the five stations it owns in Texas.

Starting September 26, Noticias Telemundo Texas will appear weekdays on KXTX-TV, Dallas-Fort Worth; WTMD-TV, Houston; KVDA-TV, San Antonio; KTLM-TV, Harlingen-McAllen and KTDO-TV, El Paso.

Telemundo is moving its national morning show, hoyDia to 7 a.m. CT from 6 a.m., in those markets to accommodate the new newscast.

“Local news is and will continue to be the most trusted source of information that audiences turn to when they want to know what is happening in their communities,” said Ozzie Martinez, senior VP, News, Digital and Standards, Telemundo Station Group. “With the launch of our new Texas morning newscast, we are doubling down on our commitment to give our audiences the best in class news they deserve and elevating our storytelling by presenting the news that is driving the news cycle in Texas and explaining why these stories matter for each community.”

The new show will be anchored from The Studios at DFW in Dallas, home NBC’s KXAS-TV, KXAS and the LX News network.

The Telemundo stations are hiring to fill positions in front of and behind the camera. The anchor team and reporter roster for Noticias Telemundo Texas will be announced in the future, the company said. ■