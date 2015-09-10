NBCU’s Dallas/Fort Worth Studios Honored For Green Design

NBCUniversal has announced that its broadcast and multimedia facility housing the company’s owned NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth / KXAS and Telemundo 39 Dallas-Fort Worth / KXTX has been awarded a Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED) Silver New Construction certification by the U.S. Green Building Council.

The building of the 75,000-square foot facilities, known as The Studios at DFW, was extensively covered by B&C prior to its opening in 2013. http://www.broadcastingcable.com/news/technology/making-new-workflows-fe...

NBCU noted that it is the only LEED certified broadcast facility in Dallas-Fort Worth and one of only a few such broadcast facilities in the country to receive the classification from the U.S. Green Building Council.

To get the certification the site made a number of environmentally conscious moves.

Those included extensive use of recycled materials, which constituted more than a quarter of the total building materials used in construction, by volume; a white roof to reduce the head load on the structure; an interior design to maximize the use of natural light; and a variety of water-use reduction efforts.

Overall, energy management efforts have reduced energy use by 28%.

“NBCUniversal, our parent company, has made a commitment to sustainability with its ‘Green is Universal’ program,” noted Tom Ehlmann, NBC 5 president and GM in a statement. “We’re proud to carry this mission forward while serving our viewers across North Texas.”