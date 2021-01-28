‘Hoy Dia’ Morning Show Premieres on Telemundo Feb. 15

Telemundo debuts the morning show Hoy Dia Monday, Feb. 15 at 7 a.m. The three-hour program has a “news-first” approach, said Telemundo, and a “fresh new format.” The show will offer current events, entertainment news, weather, cooking segments and advice for viewers before they set out for the day.”

“Hoy Día comes at the right time to fill a void for Latinos who are looking for useful news and information to kick-off and plan their day, delivered in a family-friendly, entertaining format,” said Patsy Loris, senior VP of news specials & programs at Telemundo. “We are thrilled to introduce a completely new and fresh morning show led by a team of seasoned journalists and experts to help our viewers start their day with the latest information on current events, entertainment and weather, coupled with delicious cooking tips for healthy living.”

The hosts are news anchors Arantxa Loizaga, Nacho Lozano and Nicole Suarez, and Adamari Lopez and Stephanie Himonidis covering entertainment. Carlos Robles is chief meteorologist and Alfredo Oropeza is executive chef.