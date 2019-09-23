NBCUniversal Owned Stations Launch LX Network

NBCUniversal Owned Television Stations has launched network LX. Short for Local X, LX is a digital news brand that will debut as an over-the-air and streaming network in April 2020. It targets viewers 18-45, according to NBCUniversal.

“Deeply rooted in NBC and Telemundo owned stations’ commitment for providing live, local news to bilingual audiences, LX will deliver what Gen Z and millennial audiences are looking for: storytelling that is stirring, straightforward and helps them feel connected to our diverse society,” said NBCUniversal Owned Television Stations.

LX news stories are on YouTube and LX.com.

“Our younger audiences want stories that are relatable. They want to feel a connection with the people delivering the news to them,” said Valari Staab, president, NBCUniversal Owned Television Stations. “They want more context about what’s happening in their neighborhoods. LX will deliver this and more.”

LX’s Visual Storytellers include Chase Cain in Los Angeles, Ngozi Ekeledo in Boston, Clark Fouraker in Dallas, Alexa Liautaud in New York and Bianca Graulau in Miami.

“Our team has been working hard to create a place that younger audiences can go to watch stories that are about them, and get the background about complex issues happening in their own backyard but still walk away feeling inspired about the power we all have to affect positive changes for our communities,” said Staab. “We look forward to staying hyper-connected and engaged with our LX audiences to continue telling stories that enhance their news experience.”

LX will have fewer and shorter commercial breaks than traditional TV does.