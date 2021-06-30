Tegna Names Christy Moreno GM for KING-TV in Seattle

Tegna said it named Christy Moreno as president and general manger of KING-TV, its NBC affiliate in Seattle, effective Aug. 2.

Moreno previously had been president and general manager of Tegna’s WHAS-TV in Louisville since 2018 . She succeeds Jim Rose, who in May joined Nexstar as GM for its San Francisco operations.

“Christy’s had a noticeable and lasting impact at every stop in her career, and her positive leadership style is infectious,” said Brad Ramsey, senior VP, media operations at Tegna. “In addition to her successful track record as a general manager, Christy has led some of the most accomplished newsrooms in the country and has always embraced innovation, giving our audiences and clients what they want and need. She is the perfect person to help the talented KING 5 team build on their storied history.”