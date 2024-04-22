Tegna Brings Caitlin Clark Effect To Local Broadcast With Fever Deal

Top WNBA draft choice Caitlin Clark will appear on local broadcast for 17 games next season in a deal between Tegna and the Indiana Fever.

At a time when women’s sports — and women’s basketball in particular — are exploding in popularity with viewers and advertisers, Tegna’s WTHR, an NBC affiliate in Indianapolis, and WALV, that market’s MeTV affiliate, will offer a close look at Clark, the leading scorer in the history of college basketball.

“This is an exhilarating moment for women’s sports,” Tegna CEO Dave Lougee said. “The WNBA and Fever are leading the charge with this groundbreaking local broadcast rights agreement. The remarkable journey of Caitlin Clark and her teammates has captured the hearts and minds of millions. We’re thrilled to deliver all the Fever action to every household in the Indianapolis region.”

Tegna said it will be working with additional broadcasters to bring Clark and the Fever to more local markets in Indiana’s TV territory.

“So many new fans are tuning in to watch the world’s best basketball players compete in the WNBA, and the Fever have built a roster of incredible young talent that has caught the attention of basketball fans all over the globe,” said Rick Fuson, CEO of Pacers Sports & Entertainment, owner of the Fever and its NBA sibling, the Indiana Pacers. “Tegna and WTHR have been amazing local partners for years, and we are excited that more fans than ever before will get the chance to watch these amazing athletes play.”

With the collapse of the regional sports network business, a number of teams have signed up to put games on broadcast — either the majority, like the Phoenix Suns and Mercury in Phoenix — or a handful of games, like the Milwaukee Bucks.

Broadcasters are promising team owners and leagues they’ll reach more fans over the air than through cable, even though regional sports network deals in the past have been more lucrative.

“We’re delighted to build on our strong marketing partnership with the Pacers and Fever and our longstanding commitment to local Indianapolis sports,” WTHR general manager Michael Brouder said. “Our station has always been at the center of the biggest local events that capture the spirit of Hoosiers far and wide. Our entire team in front of and behind the camera will be helping the Fever connect with our community and fans like never before.”

The deal between the Fever and Tegna was brokered and negotiated by Dan Granik and David Sternberg of Range Sports, a division of Range Media Partners, long-time consultants to Pacers Sports & Entertainment.

The following games will be shown for free over the air:

May 16 vs. New York, 7 p.m. WTHR

May 22 at Seattle, 10 p.m. WTHR

May 25 at Las Vegas, 9 p.m. WTHR

May 30 vs. Seattle, 7 p.m. WTHR

June 1 vs. Chicago, 1 p.m. WALV

June 10 at Connecticut, 7 p.m. WTHR

June 13 vs. Atlanta, 7 p.m. WTHR

July 10 vs. Washington, Noon WTHR

August 24 at Minnesota, 8 p.m. WALV

August 26 at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m. WTHR

August 28 vs. Connecticut, 7 p.m. WALV

September 1 at Dallas, 4 p.m. WALV

September 4 vs. Los Angeles, 7 p.m. WALV

September 8 vs. Atlanta, 4 p.m. WTHR

September 11 vs. Las Vegas, 7 p.m. WALV

September 15 vs. Dallas, 3 p.m. WALV

September 19 at Washington, 7 p.m. WTHR

* All times ET