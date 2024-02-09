Milwaukee Bucks Make Another Broadcast Deal; Games Will Air on WISC in Madison

Damian Lillard and the Bucks will be on the air in Madison

The Milwaukee Bucks have made another broadcast deal, agreeing to have ten of its games this season broadcast in Madison, Wisconsin on Morgan Murphy’s WISC and its TW digital channel.

The deal is a result of agreement made between the NBA and Bally Sports Wisconsin’s bankrupt owner Diamond Sports, and with Weigel Broadcasting, which will air Bucks games in Milwaukee.

Financial terms were not disclosed.

The Bucks on Thursday announced a deal to have its games air on Tegna’s WQAD in the Quad Cities market

NBA and NHL teams are moving some games to broadcast as viewers cut the cord, eroding the number of viewers on regional sports networks.

“We’re thrilled to reach Bucks fans statewide on broadcast television stations,” said Peter Feigin, President of the Bucks and Fiserv Forum. “Over-the-air is an easy and affordable way for Bucks fans to watch our games, and we’re excited to work with Weigel to make them widely available in Wisconsin.”

The first Bucks game to air in Madison will come when the team plays the Minnesota Timberwolves on February 23.

“For the first time in many years, Milwaukee Bucks games will be available, free and over-the-air, to the viewers of Southwestern Wisconsin and WISC-TV is proud to be the home of them! WISC-TV is also honored to collaborate with Weigel Broadcasting to make this historic 10 game airing possible,” said Lyle Banks,VP & GM of Morgan Murphy Media.