Morgan Murphy Names Banks GM at WISC-TV

Morgan Murphy Media named veteran broadcaster Lyle Banks as VP and general manager of WISC-TV, the company’s flagship station in Madison, Wisc.

Banks, most recently VP and GM of Meredith’s WGLC-TV, Atlanta, succeeds Tom Keeler, now GM at Nexstar Media’s KOIN-TV, Portland, Ore.

“We’ve known each other for decades and he shares our company values,” said Elizabeth Murphy Burns, CEO of family-owned Morgan Murphy. “Our success is rooted in public service with a sharp focus on helping viewers, readers and partners improve their lives and businesses. Lyle is a perfect fit and I’m delighted to welcome him to our team.”

Banks will run the day-to-day business operations for WISC-TV, TVW, Channel3000.com, Phase 3 Digital and Madison Magazine.

“Lyle has the right track record to help us build on our 64-year tradition of community leadership,” said Morgan Murphy executive VP and chief operating officer Brian Burns. “We are thrilled to bring his experience and insight to southern Wisconsin.”

Before running WGLC, Banks was general manager at WMAQ-TV, Chicago and WAVY-TV Norfolk, Va. He also owned and operated broadcast and media companies over the past decade.

“I’ve long admired Morgan Murphy Media for its unwavering commitment to serving local communities through top-rated news organizations, forward-leaning digital efforts and impactful community engagement,” said Banks. “Its legacy of success is directly related to an engaged, talented and loyal team, at all levels, and I am thrilled to be part of this culture.”