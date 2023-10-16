Teads Adds to AI-Based Advertising Product Set

Teads is adding to its artificial intelligence-powered product set as it embraces connected TV and a full-funnel approach for marketers.

Using AI, Teads enables advertisers to iterate creative, place ads and measure results to mount more efficient and effective campaigns

With CTV growing around the world, Teads is expanding into the Asia-Pacific region, starting with Australia, India, New Zealand and South Korea.

“We are quickly becoming a global entity as it relates to our CTV offering, using a lot of the things we’ve already learned and made it better,” Meg Runeari, chief operating officer & chief experience officer at Teads, told Broadcasting+Cable.

“What we’ve done is take a lot of what we’ve already learned from people’s journey in the content on web pages and created genre targeting that we can now apply across all of our CTV inventory across the globe,” Runeari said.

That now includes smart TV inventory from the four top set-makers, in addition to inventory from publishers, she said.

The Teads expanded product set now helps advertisers make ads, place the ads and measure their effectiveness.

The Teads AI Creative Lab uses generative AI to create ads of different sizes and lengths, and selects images and text, all designed to gain the attention of consumers and persuade them to purchase a product.

The AI enables advertisers to create ads faster and to make spots that are more effective, Teads chief product officer Remi Cackel said

“The AI does not remove humans from decision-making,“ Cackel said. “Instead, humans review creative to make sure they reflect the brand’s image and not damage it. It’s empowering, not replacing humans.”

Teads Data Suite, powered by contextual Intelligence, is designed to plan, activate and optimize campaigns in the absence of the cookies used in much digital advertising.

Cackel said Teads is able to use the portion of the audience that’s still defined by cookies to infer how consumers not described by cookies behave. Teads AI also takes in contextual clues to target campaigns.

Using AI raises the question of what inputs are being used. “This can feel a bit scary for brands,” Cackel noted. Teads has created a translator that lets clients know “all of the rules the machine has been using,” providing a layer of transparency and a layer of control.

Teads Conversions is an expansion of the company’s current performance-measurement products. It now takes in results at every stage of the marketing funnel, from awareness to conversion of sales, and measures incremental conversions.

“We did over 150 lower-funnel tests with our client’s campaigns,“ Cackel said. ”We’ve been achieving or exceeding the CPA [cost per acquisition] targets of our clients in 75% of cases. I think the numbers speak for themselves.”

“With Teads cookieless translator we were able to ease the transition to cookie deprecation, especially for an advertiser with limited access to first-party data,” said Stephane Hue, head of precision marketing, AMIEO, at Nissan United TBWA. “By integrating the translator directly in the platform, it provides a clear idea of the impact of cookies on our campaigns and makes it tangible to clients when it’s usually hard to get a clear understanding on this topic.”