TCA: Sarandos Concedes Peak TV Glut, But Sees Netflix Having an Edge

Complete Coverage: TCA Summer 2016

Beverly Hills, Calif. -- Ted Sarandos, chief content officer of Netflix, waved off the company's recent earnings disappointments and marshalled an array of series news to argue that Netflix has an edge despite the overall glut of programming.

In his remarks onstage, he derided the "mediocre" shows overwhelming viewers during the Peak TV era. Later, he clarified to reporters that Netflix has put out “a few” mediocre titles itself, but overall retains key advantages. "The average Netflix watcher is watching for two hours a day," he said. "There is no other network on television that gets that much viewing."

Little more than three years after launching its first original show, Lilyhammer, Netflix is keeping its foot on the accelerator on the programming front. The roughly $6 billion being spent on content in 2016 “will increase” in 2017, though Sarandos didn’t say by how much.

Related: ‘Narcos’ Exec Producer--Show Will Stop When Cocaine Stops

His prepared remarks at the outset of the session pointed to a range of categories and upcoming show launches, from New Mexico-set Western Lawless to opulent Peter Morgan royalty drama The Crown to Baz Luhrmann’s 1970s hip-hop origin story The Get Down. Plus, the company is in the midst of “doubling down” on kids and family content, he said, with a target of 40 overall series on air by year-end, including Guillermo del Toro’s Trollhunters and Llama Llama with Jennifer Garner.

“I know that’s a lot of shows, but which ones would you have cut to keep a series count from the linear age intact? Our vote is to keep the bar high, and to keep ‘em coming,” he said.

Related: Netflix Announces Premiere Dates, Picks Up Smokey Robinson Animated Series

"When people talk about Peak TV, they talk about it through an old-media lens," he told reporters later. "But today, the viewer has total control over what shows they want to watch and how they want to get to them. And in that world, it's almost infinite the possibilities for how people can connect."

One reason Netflix takes so many big swings, creatively and budget-wise, Sarandos said, is the intense and constantly shifting consumer landscape.

Related: 'Gilmore Girls' Creator Talks Netflix Rebirth, Future of the Series

"The reason we do big TV shows is that we're not just competing with Fresh Off the Boat on ABC,” he said. “We're competing with Pokémon Go. We're competing with Star Wars movies and Jurassic World. We're competing for attention in a really noisy world." With Netflix, he continued, “You don’t say, ‘Oh my God, I forgot to DVR it.’ We try to take all of that complexity out of watching.”

As has become his semi-annual ritual, Sarandos also dismissed recent attempts, by Symphony and Nielsen, to gauge Netflix ratings, including for its signature show, Orange is the New Black. “Both claim accuracy, but one had the ratings twice as high as the other,” he said. “Either number, if true, would be great for Netflix.” But the numbers are for viewing within the first 35 days, and only domestically. Given the company’s long-tail and increasingly global strategy, he reiterated that ratings numbers were irrelevant.

Related: Study—TV Kicking Movies’, Books’ Butts

One metric Sarandos emphasized throughout his remarks was that 17 Netlfix series, films and specials took home 54 Emmy nominations, a more than 50% increase from 2015.

Asked about the company’s recent miss on subscriber estimates, which sent already slumping shares down further earlier this month, Sarandos shrugged that “multiple things” were to blame. New international territory launches—which, he later said, can take years to make viable—complicated estimates, as did price hikes rolled out last spring. “In fact, we grew much faster than we anticipated in Q1 and slower in Q2,” he shrugged.

Related: Netflix, John Wells Take on Panama Papers

Among the other revelations during Sarandos’ session: