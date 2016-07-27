TCA: ‘Narcos’ Exec Producer--Show Will Stop When Cocaine Stops

Complete Coverage: TCA Summer 2016

Beverly Hills, Calif. -- There will be much more story to tell after the death of Pablo Escobar in the second season of Netflix’s acclaimed drug drama Narcos.

“The show is not about Pablo Escobar,” exec producer and director Jose Padilha said Wednesday during Netflix’s portion of the TCA summer press tour. “The show is about cocaine and drug dealers who deal cocaine.”

“[We joke that] we plan on stopping when cocaine stops,” exec producer Eric Newman said. “There’s a reason why we call the show Narcos and not Pablo Escobar. There are other drug dealers and alliances that are formed against Pablo. There are a multitude of stories we can tackle.”

When asked about drug lord El Chapo, Padilha confidently said, “El Chapo has nothing on Pablo.”

Wagner Moura who plays Escobar addressed his final season saying it will be less epic but more dramatic and character driven.

“We are going to see a very vulnerable Pablo Escobar,” Moura said.