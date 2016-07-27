TCA: Netflix Announces Premiere Dates, Picks Up Smokey Robinson Animated Series

Complete Coverage: TCA Summer 2016

Netflix has announced premiere dates for a batch of series, including Chef’s Table: France; Joe Swanberg’s Easy; The Ranch; Lovesick; Captive and One Day at a Time.

Netflix also announced that Gilmore Girls: A Year In The Life debuts Nov. 25.

The third season of Chef’s Table: France premieres Sept. 2. A Boardwalk Pictures production, Chef's Table is created, executive produced and directed by David Gelb. Clay Jeter, Andrew Fried and Brian McGinn return as directors, with Abigail Fuller directing as well. Fried and McGinn are executive producers with Dane Lillegard as co-executive producer for Boardwalk Pictures.

Anthology series Easy premieres Sept. 22. Creator Swanberg “explores diverse Chicago characters as they fumble through the modern maze of love, sex, technology and culture,” according to Netflix, in an eight-episode arc. Marc Maron and Hannibal Buress turn up on the show.

A new season of The Ranch premieres Oct. 7. The comedy stars Ashton Kutcher, Danny Masterson, Sam Elliott and Debra Winger and is executive produced by Don Reo (Two and Half Men, My Wife and Kids) and Jim Patterson (Two and a Half Men, Mike and Molly). Kutcher and Masterson are executive producers too.

Black Mirror, an anthology series that “taps into our collective unease with the modern world,” debuts Oct. 21.

Lovesick, formerly known as Scrotal Recall, has its second season debut Nov. 17. Creator Tom Edge returns as writer for season two and is executive producer along with Murray Ferguson, Andy Baker and Ed Macdonald. Lovesick is produced by Clerkenwell Films.

Season two of animated series Beat Bugs, inspired by the Beatles, premieres Nov. 18. Created by Josh Wakely, Beat Bugs incorporates more than 50 songs from the Lennon/McCartney catalogue and features covers by Pink, Eddie Vedder and James Corden. The thirteen-episode first season will be available globally on Aug. 3.

Captive, a look at hostage negotiations from executive producer Doug Liman, premieres Dec. 9.

The remake of One Day at a Time premieres globally Jan. 6. Centered on a Cuban-American family, the 13-episode first season is produced by Act III Productions, Snowpants Productions and Small Fish Studios in association with Sony Pictures Television. Norman Lear, Mike Royce, Gloria Calderón Kellett and Michael Garcia are executive producers.

Second season renewals go to Chelsea, Lady Dynamite and Real Rob, while series pickups include Untitled Motown Project from Josh Wakely (Beat Bugs), a music-themed animated series for children. Smokey Robinson is tied to the project.