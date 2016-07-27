Netflix’s ‘Gilmore Girls’ Reboot Debuts Nov. 25

Gilmore Girls: A Year In The Life will launch on Netflix just after midnight on Nov. 25, 2016. The show, a revival of the series that ran from 2000 to 2007, includes four 90-minute chapters, each spanning one of the four seasons (winter, spring, summer, fall). Gilmore Girls: A Year In The Life is created by Amy Sherman-Palladino, who executive produces, writes and directs the four chapters with Daniel Palladino.

The original Gilmore Girls aired on The WB and later The CW.

The project is from Dorothy Parker Drank Here Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television.

Netflix shared the news at the Television Critics Association (TCA) summer press tour in Beverly Hills.

[embed]https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fTnU5MG5Edw[/embed]