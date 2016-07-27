Study: TV Kicking Movies’, Books’ Butts

A study on so-called peak TV and streaming reveals just how elevated a perch television is enjoying in pop culture. Fully 72% of respondents said they choose TV over movies these days, according to a survey by Miner & Co. Studio, while 67% said they are streaming their favorite TV shows at the expense of reading. Furthermore, 85% said they have a summer streaming list, while 76% have a summer reading list.

Miner & Co. Studio surveyed 801 TV viewers between the ages of 18 and 59.

"For the past few years, streaming has tended to drown out conversations about broadcast and cable and it continues to gain strength as a preferred platform for viewing,” said Robert Miner, president, Miner & Co. Studio. “But the investment in quality scripted across the board has, at least for now, captured viewers’ attention across all options–broadcast, cable and streaming. The choice, convenience and control of streaming will continue to hold very high appeal but content is key–especially in attracting and retaining viewers.”

Not surprisingly, streaming and cable scored the highest for delivering great television; perhaps more surprising is that broadcast, which goes largely ignored at the awards events, was a very close runner up. Some 87% of respondents said streaming services, such as Netflix and Amazon, are “very” or “somewhat” reliable sources for great television. Cable too had 87%, though the subset of premium cable scored 83%. Broadcast networks came in at 86%.

Among respondents, 77% said there’s no such thing as too much good TV.

Anthology series, which offer a different set of characters and storylines each season, were viewed as “very” or “somewhat” appealing by 77% of respondents and 84% of millennials. And 64% found shorter seasons “very” or “somewhat” appealing (71% of millennials).

Some 65% said they’re going to movies less frequently thanks to TV streaming options, and 67% said TV has better writers and directors than film.

Board games took a hit in the study too, as 54% agreed that they’re playing fewer games “because we can stream shows/series.”

Added Miner: “Peak TV isn’t just a benefit for the TV audience, the greater investment in quality scripted shows is key to the survival of broadcast, cable and streaming content providers."