TCA: FX ‘Radically’ Ramps Up Originals, Says Landgraf

FX has significantly increased its load of original programming, chairman John Landgraf said in a TCA executive session, as the network expands the viewership for its shows thanks to corporate sibling Hulu. Landgraf spoke of being “fully integrated” into “the world’s best storytelling company” in Disney, which means greater output for FX.

FX has scrapped the FX on Hulu branding, its shows just wearing the FX brand on streaming.

Landgraf spoke of a “radically increased investment” in programming. There are 30 originals on the schedule for this year.

Landgraf shared about Under the Banner of Heaven, adapted from a Jon Krakauer book with Andrew Garfield leading the cast; the Danny Boyle Sex Pistols drama Pistol; workplace comedy The Bear, with Jeremy Allen White; drama The Old Man, about a CIA agent who goes off the grid; animated show Little Demon, with Danny Devito and Aubrey Plaza in the voice cast; and The Patient, from The Americans braintrust Joel Fields and Joe Weisberg.

Also slated to debut are futuristic drama Class of ‘09, Welsh soccer docuseries Welcome to Wrexham, Tupac Shakur-Afeni Shakur-centered Dear Mama, which Landgraf called “the most ambitious docuseries ever” for FX, drama Fleishman is in Trouble and Kindred.

Great Expectations, an FX-BBC project, has Olivia Colman on board. Also in the works are Retreat, Justified, Shogun, which Landgraf also singled out for its historic “scale and scope”, American Sports Story and American Love Story.

“We’ve ramped up our development in a significant way,” Landgraf noted.

Comedy Dave has a third season in the works. Comedy Atlanta has season three beginning next month, and the fourth and final season later this year.

Landgraf spoke of increasing output while also maintaining what he described as FX’s “bespoke” nature. “The only way to rise over the din of peak TV is to make something exceptional and something unique,” he said.

Season five of Fargo will be set in the Upper Midwest. No cast has been announced.

“[Creator] Noah Hawley has always found a way of respecting and making reference to the original Coen brothers movie…while also inventing new settings and new stories,” Landgraf said.

Hawley is also behind Alien. The project will be set on Earth in the future and will not feature Ripley, played by Sigourney Weaver in the movie.

Asked about FX’s cancellation of Y: The Last Man after one season, Landgraf mentioned a “really, really, really steep” audience decline as the season progressed. “As happy a day it is when you pick up a show, it’s twice as unhappy on the day you cancel one,” he said.

Landgraf mentioned 20 years of bold original programming on FX. “I’m even more excited and optimistic about the road ahead,” he said. ■