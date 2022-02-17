‘Fargo’ Season Five in the Works on FX

FX drama Fargo will return for season five. Noah Hawley created the series. He and Warren Littlefield executive produce with Joel & Ethan Coen and Steve Stark.

Season five will be set in 2019.

“Noah and Warren have delighted and inspired fans through four brilliant chapters of Fargo and we’re thrilled to announce with our partners at MGM a new chapter of what has become one of TV’s best and most acclaimed series,” said Eric Schrier, FX Entertainment president.

FX said this of the upcoming season: “When is a kidnapping not a kidnapping, and what if your wife isn’t yours?”

The Coens directed the 1996 Fargo movie.

Hawley was the creator of superhero drama Legion on FX. His novels include Before the Fall, The Good Father and The Punch.

Speaking with Multichannel News before season four launched, Hawley appeared game for season five.

“I certainly wouldn’t rule it out,” he said. “The luxury of the show is, it allows me to jump around and tell a story from 2006 and 1979 and 1950. It allows me to think about not just new characters but a new location or a new decade, and what perspective can we get on America and the struggles we’re going through, and the things we do for money.”

Fargo is produced by MGM Television and FX Productions.

“Noah Hawley is a masterful storyteller who has successfully created four wholly original seasons of one of the most brilliant series on television,” said Michael Wright, president of scripted television at MGM. “We cannot wait to see his vision for season five come to life with our partners at FX.” ■