Season Four of ‘Fargo’ on FX Sept. 27

FX has set the season four premiere date for Fargo, airing two episodes Sept. 27. There are 11 total episodes. Chris Rock stars.

The season was set to roll April 19, until the pandemic struck. Production is set to resume later this month.

Noah Hawley created the series. Hawley told B+C earlier this year, “I liked the idea of going back to the scale of season two. [Season three] was much smaller and more intimate and I liked the idea of doing something bigger. I just had this idea of the two families and the trading of sons and what that would lead to.”

“In 1950 Kansas City, two criminal syndicates fighting for a piece of the American dream have struck an uneasy peace,” said FX. “Together, they control an alternate economy of exploitation, graft and drugs. To cement their truce, Loy Cannon (Chris Rock), the head of the African-American crime family, trades his youngest son Satchel (Rodney Jones), to his enemy Donatello Fadda (Tommaso Ragno), the head of the Italian mafia. In return, Donatello surrenders his youngest son Zero (Jameson Braccioforte) to Loy.”

Donatello dies after surgery and a tenuous truce is threatened.

Jason Schwartzman and Salvatore Esposito are also in the cast.

Hawley and Warren Littlefield executive produce with Joel & Ethan Coen. Fargo is produced by MGM Television and FX Productions.

Episodes appear on FX on Hulu a day after premiere.