Disney Scraps Its 'FX on Hulu' Moniker Amid Brand Strategy Revision

Disney is once again changing the way it brands shows originating out of its evolving FX cable network, scrapping the "FX on Hulu" moniker it adopted just last year and adopting a new scheme in which all relevant shows will be prominently branded with an FX bug no matter which platform they appear.

“We realized a decade ago that FX would soon no longer be primarily a location, but a rather branded mark of quality that would travel across multiple distribution platforms,” said FX Chairman John Landgraf, in a statement.

"FX on Hulu" was an effective marketing strategy to brand shows like It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia, American Horror Story and Myans, which live simultaneously on FX and FXX linear and Hulu streaming, as well as FX-made Hulu exclusives such as A Teacher and Mrs. America. FX on Hulu still has a landing destination on the Hulu platform, although that looks poised to come down in the coming weeks.

However, FX on Hulu was a limited marketing strategy landlocked to the U.S.

Disney will now make FX branding consistent on the myriad Disney platforms it appears globally -- not only on FX, FXX and Hulu in the U.S., but also Disney Plus in Europe and Star Plus in Latin America.

“FX’s award-winning adult programming is vital to our services both domestically and internationally, and we want to shine a brighter light on the brand within our excellent and rapidly growing portfolio of general entertainment programming for adult audiences,” said Rebecca Campbell, Disney’s chairman, international and direct-to-consumer.

In addition to announcing a change in marketing strategy, Disney also said that the FX production engine will ramp up next year, with 25 original scripted and five original unscripted shows planned for 2022.