TBS Joins The CW to Air ‘Critics Choice Awards’

TBS is joining The CW to air The Critics Choice Awards live on Sunday, Jan. 9. It is the 27th annual Critics Choice Awards, celebrating the best in television and film.

The ceremony happens at the Fairmont Century Plaza in Century City, California. The telecast will be three hours.

Submissions close for Critics Choice Awards TV categories Nov. 15 and nominations are announced Dec. 1. Nominating ballots go out to Film Branch members Nov. 29 and film nominations are announced Dec.6.

The CW, TBS and TNT have at times aired one another’s pilot episodes. The CW is a joint venture between Warner Bros. and CBS. TNT and TBS are part of WarnerMedia.

The 27th annual Critics Choice Awards show will be produced by Bob Bain Productions and Berlin Entertainment.

Netflix took home eight Critics Choice Awards earlier this year, leading all networks. Netflix’s The Crown won best drama while Apple TV Plus’s Ted Lasso got top comedy.