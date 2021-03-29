The CW, TBS, TNT Promote Each Others’ Pilots

The CW, TBS and TNT are giving each others’ new series an extra airing. On April 2, The CW will air the premiere episode of TBS series Wipeout, which premieres the day before on the cable network.

On April 11, TNT will air the pilot of drama Kung Fu, a series that premieres on The CW April 7.

Wipeout is an extreme obstacle course series. John Cena hosts alongside Nicole Byer.

Kung Fu is centered on a Chinese-American woman, Nicky Shen, who drops out of college and goes on a life-changing journey to an isolated monastery in China. She returns to find her hometown overrun with crime and corruption and her own parents at the mercy of a powerful Triad.

Kung Fu stars Olivia Liang as Nicky Shen, Kheng Hua Tan as Mei-Li Shen, Shannon Dang as Althea Shen, Eddie Liu as Henry Yan, Gavin Stenhouse as Evan Hartley and Vanessa Kai as Pei-Ling Zhang.

The CW is a joint venture between Warner Bros. and CBS. TNT and TBS are part of WarnerMedia.

Last week, The CW announced it was partnering with HBO Max on the comedy Wellington Paranormal.

HBO Max is part of WarnerMedia.