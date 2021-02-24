The CW Shares Spring Premieres

The CW has announced premiere dates for the spring, with new martial arts series Kung Fu starting April 7 and a new season of Dynasty premiering May 7, among other midseason debutants.

The network began its season in January. Kung Fu, with Olivia Liang, Tzi Ma and Kheng Hua Tan in the cast, will lead into Nancy Drew on Wednesdays.

DC’s Legends of Tomorrow starts season six May 2. It will lead into Batwoman, in a new time period.

Dynasty will kick off season four and will follow Charmed on Fridays.

Season three of In the Dark takes on the Wednesday 9 p.m. ET/PT slot starting June 9.

Starring Stella Baker and Luke Mitchell, new series The Republic of Sarah premieres June 14. It’s about how a town changes when a valuable mineral is found underground.

Every episode of Kung Fu and The Republic of Sarah will be available to stream on The CW’s digital platforms after their on-air premiere.

The special World’s Funniest Animals: Spring Fling airs April 30.