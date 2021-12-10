Taye Diggs, Nicole Byer To Host Critics Choice Awards on The CW, TBS

Taye Diggs and Nicole Byer will host The 27th Annual Critics Choice Awards on The CW and TBS Jan. 9. The awards celebrate the best in film and television.

“Excited to be again hosting The Critics Choice Awards with Miss Nicole Byer,” said Diggs. “It’s always a fun time and Miss Byer is hilarious. Very much looking forward to it!”

“Ooooh! What a nice treat, I am so excited to be hosting The Critics Choice Awards with Taye!” said Byer. “Oh, the gowns, the stars, the attention... on ME on a stage cohosting! I’m very excited for all of it.”

Diggs stars in All American on The CW. His movie work includes How Stella Got Her Groove Back, Chicago and Til Death Do Us Part. His theater credits include Rent, Carousel and Wicked.

Byer is a co-host on TBS series Wipeout and hosts Nailed It! on Netflix. She’s in upcoming NBC comedy Grand Crew and was in MTV’s Girl Code.

“This is definitely going to be the best Critics Choice Awards show ever,” promised Critics Choice Association CEO Joey Berlin. “Imagine Taye and Nicole up in front of a big, beautiful room full of all the biggest stars in film and television--all dressed to kill, drinking champagne and hoping to win. It’s going to be a blast!”

It is the first time The Critics Choice Awards is on both The CW and TBS. The event is produced by Bob Bain Productions and Berlin Entertainment. ■