Taraji P. Henson Turns Up on ‘Abbott Elementary’ April 12

Taraji P. Henson is a guest star on ABC comedy Abbott Elementary Wednesday, April 12. The episode is entitled “Mom” and Janine’s estranged mother Vanetta shows up in Janine’s classroom unannounced, asking for help, and fouling up Janine’s plan for a Memorial Day weekend trip. Henson’s Vanetta character is high energy and over the top, and makes her mark immediately on Janine’s students and fellow teachers.

“She plays by her own rules,” Janine says in the episode.

Quinta Brunson plays Janine. She’s also the show creator and executive producer of Abbott Elementary.

Henson played Cookie Lyon in Empire. Her film work includes Hidden Figures, Proud Mary and What Men Want.

Abbott Elementary is in season three.