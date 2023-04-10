Taraji P. Henson Turns Up on ‘Abbott Elementary’ April 12
Quinta Brunson’s Janine gets an unexpected visit from Mom
Taraji P. Henson is a guest star on ABC comedy Abbott Elementary Wednesday, April 12. The episode is entitled “Mom” and Janine’s estranged mother Vanetta shows up in Janine’s classroom unannounced, asking for help, and fouling up Janine’s plan for a Memorial Day weekend trip. Henson’s Vanetta character is high energy and over the top, and makes her mark immediately on Janine’s students and fellow teachers.
“She plays by her own rules,” Janine says in the episode.
Quinta Brunson plays Janine. She’s also the show creator and executive producer of Abbott Elementary.
Henson played Cookie Lyon in Empire. Her film work includes Hidden Figures, Proud Mary and What Men Want.
NEXT TV NEWSLETTER
The smarter way to stay on top of the streaming and OTT industry. Sign up below.
Michael Malone, senior content producer at B+C/Multichannel News, covers network programming, including entertainment, news and sports on broadcast, cable and streaming; and local broadcast television. He hosts the podcasts Busted Pilot, about what’s new in television, and Series Business, a chat with the creator of a new program, and writes the column “The Watchman.” He joined B+C in 2005. His journalism has also appeared in The New York Times, The Philadelphia Inquirer, Playboy and New York magazine.
Most Popular
By David Bloom