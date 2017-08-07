Tanika Ray Returns to 'Extra'

Tanika Ray is rejoining Warner Bros.’ Extra as it debuts its 24th season.



Ray and Mark Wright join host Mario Lopez, as well as correspondents Renee Bargh and AJ Calloway.



“Mario, Tanika, and Renee will be an unstoppable team and together they will bring a fresh new energy to the show,” said Lisa Gregorisch-Dempsey, Extra senior executive producer, in a statement. “Loyal Extra viewers will remember Tanika's magnetic personality and we are thrilled to have her back. Renee has become the go-to reporter in Hollywood, she has equity with the stars and she's become a tastemaker from style to wellness. AJ owns entertainment in New York City and we look forward to showcasing him more this season. And, rounding out our team is Mark Wright, who is one of the biggest TV personalities in the U.K., now he's ready to conquer America on Extra.”



Charissa Thompson, who had been co-hosting with Lopez, is departing the show. Tracey Edmonds exited a few months ago.



Ray returns to Extra after serving as a host and correspondent from 2004 to 2009. She served as host of The CW’s OhSit!, and she has also hosted shows on HGTV, VH1 and Lifetime. She and Burgh will co-host alongside Lopez.



British TV personality Wright has previously worked on Extra as a special correspondent. This is his first regular television job in the U.S. but he is well known in the UK for starring in The Only Way Is Essex, which he left in 2012. He’s also hosted such British TV shows as Take Me Out: The Gossip, Surprise Surprise, TheDengineers, All Back to Essex and soccer show Match of the Day. He also hosts radio show on HeartFM, and is an accomplished DJ.



Australian native Bargh has been with Extra since 2010, serving as co-host of Extra Weekend and Extra correspondent. The show features as fashion segment starring Bargh called “Renee Likes.”



Calloway, promoted to New York co-host, has been Extra’s New York City correspondent since 2008. He was one of the original hosts of BET’s 106 & Park and has had cameos in Drumline and ChicagoCode.



Jerry Penacoli remains as the voice of the show. Terri Seymour and Hilaria Thomas Baldwin continue to be special correspondents while Michael Corbett will keep providing his special reports and feature "Mansions and Millionaires."



The on-air changes mark an evolution for the series, which will focus on more live elements showcasing both the hosts’ personalities and their points of view.



Extra broadcasts from Universal Studios Hollywood as well as from various locations in New York.