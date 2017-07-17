Samantha Harris to Host Fox Television Stations' 'Culinary Genius'

Dancing With the Stars’ Samantha Harris will host Culinary Genius, which is debuting Aug. 7 for a three-week summer test on select Fox owned television stations. Edward Lee will serve as the show’s head chef.

Culinary Genius is a half-hour program adapted from England’s ITV version of the show, which is executive produced by Gordon Ramsay and will also air in the U.K. The show begins with Lee performing a cooking demonstration for five amateur home chefs who serve as the day’s contestants.Contestants compete in a 25-minute cooking competition where the winner is crowned the culinary genius of the day. Culinary Genius is produced by Studio Ramsay and All3Media.



Harris cohosted ABC’s reality competition show from 2006-2010. She worked as weekend co-host and weekday fill-in host on CBS Television Distribution’s Entertainment Tonight from 2010-12. She was a co-host and correspondent on CTD’s The Insider from 2008-10 and prior to that, a correspondent on E! News. Before joining E!, she was weekend co-host and full-time correspondent for Warner Bros’ Extra, which she joined in 2003.



Lee is chef/owner of 610 Magnolia, MilkWood and The Wine Studio in Louisville, Kentucky, and the culinary director for Succotash in Penn Quarter, Washington D.C., and National Harbor, Maryland. He was a cheftestant on season nine of Bravo’s Top Chef, and appeared on season three of PBS’ TheMind of a Chef. Most recently, he hosted and co-produced a feature documentary titled Fermented.

