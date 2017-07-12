Jill Mullikin-Bates Named Co-Executive Producer at 'Harry'

Jill Mullikin-Bates has been named co-executive producer of NBCUniversal’s daytime entertainment strip Harry, hosted by Harry Connick Jr.

Mullikin-Bates joins the show as it heads into its second season. She will work with current executive producers Connick Jr., his manager Anne Marie Wilkins and Justin and Eric Stangel, who executive produced CBS' The Late Show with David Letterman.



She arrives with more than 25 years of experience, most recently serving as vice president of current programming and syndication at ABC Entertainment. Before that, she was vice president of current programming and syndication at Sony, overseeing the launch and daily production of The Queen Latifah Show, which ran for nearly two seasons. Prior to that, she spent more than a decade developing syndicated shows at Warner Bros.’ first-run production arm, Telepictures Productions.



Beyond that, Mullikin-Bates has worked on such shows as The Jeff Probst Show, Leeza, Sally Jessy Raphael and The Chuck Woolery Show, among others.

