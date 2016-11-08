Syndication Ratings: Talk Shows Perk Up as November Sweep Gets Underway

Talk shows came to life in the week ended Oct. 30, which included the first two weekdays of the November sweep that runs from Oct. 27 - Nov. 23.

CBS Television Distribution’s Dr. Philgrew 6% to a 3.5 live plus same day average household rating, according to Nielsen Media Research, to lead the category for the eighth week in a row with its second-highest rated week of the season. Phil also led the talkers among daytime’s key demographic of women 25-54 with a 1.6.

Disney-ABC’sLive With Kelly maintained second place in a week in which actor Joel McHale and singer Michael Buble joined Kelly Ripa as guest hosts, advancing 4% for the week to a 2.5, matching its season high.

Warner Bros.’ Ellen DeGeneres was flat at a 2.3 in third place. NBCUniversal’s Steve Harvey spiked 6% to a 1.7. NBCU’s Maury moved up 7% to a 1.6. Debmar-Mercury’s Wendy Williams held steady at a 1.5. CTD’s Rachael Ray rallied 8% to a new season-high 1.4.

NBCUniversal’s newcomer Harry, starring Harry Connick Jr., jumped 8% to a 1.3 in its seventh week on the air, even though the show was preempted by the World Series in several key markets, including Los Angeles on three of the week’s five days.

NBCU’s Steve Wilkos and SPT’s Dr. Oz both added 8% to a 1.3, tying Harry. NBCU’s Jerry Springer was the only talker to lose ground for the week, declining 8% to a 1.2.

Warner Bros.’ Crime Watch Daily with Chris Hansen was steady at a 1.0. Warner Bros.’ The Real rose 13% for the week to a 0.9. CTD’s The Doctors held steady at a 0.8.

CTD’s Judge Judy added 1% to a 7.0 to lead all of syndication for the 13th straight week, as well all court shows. CTD’s Hot Bench heated up 9% to a 2.4 to rank as daytime’s fourth-highest strip, behind Judy, Phil and Live.

Warner Bros.’ People’s Court recovered 7% to a 1.6. Warner Bros.’ Judge Mathis was flat at a 1.3 for the eighth consecutive week. Twentieth’s Divorce Court was unchanged at a 1.0 for the fifth week in a row. Trifecta’s Judge Faith rebounded 14% to a 0.8.

Debmar-Mercury’s Family Feud forged ahead 5% to a new season-high 6.8 to remain the game leader and second only to Judge Judy in overall syndication.

CTD’s Wheel of Fortune inched up 2% to a 6.1. CTD’s Jeopardy! remained at a 5.7 for the fourth straight week. Disney-ABC’s Who Wants to Be a Millionaire was unchanged at a 1.6. Debmar-Mercury’s Celebrity Name Game also was unchanged at a 1.3 for the 10th straight week.

Disney-ABC’s viral video show RightThisMinute decreased7% to a 1.4.

CTD’s Entertainment Tonight added 3% to a 3.3 to lead the magazines. CTD’s Inside Edition was flat at a 2.8. NBCU’s Access Hollywood dropped 7% to a 1.4 and 18% for the year, the largest annual decline of any magazine in the top tier. Warner Bros.’ Extra tied Warner Bros.’ TMZ for the first time in more than two years with a steady 1.3, while TMZ, preempted by baseball, fell 13% to a new season low. CTD’s The Insider added 9% to a 1.2, matching its season high.

Twentieth’s Dish Nation stayed at its season-low 0.7 for a third week. Trifecta’s Celebrity Page registered its usual 0.3 for the 31st straight week.

Warner Bros.’ The Big Bang Theory dropped 8% to a new season-low 4.7. Twentieth’s Modern Family fell 7% to a 2.7. Warner Bros.’ Two and a Half Men and Twentieth’s Family Guy both remained at a 2.3 and 1.9, respectively. Warner Bros.’ Mike & Molly moved up 6% to a 1.8. Warner Bros.’ 2 Broke Girls stayed at a 1.6. Twentieth’s rookie Last Man Standing stood pat at a 1.5 in its sixth week in syndication. Twentieth’s The Cleveland Show slipped 7% to a 1.3, tying Twentieth’s King of the Hill, which was flat, and Twentieth’s How I Met Your Mother, which improved 8%. Finishing out of the top ten, Warner Bros.’ The Middle and SPT’s Seinfeld both held steady with the prior week at a 1.2.