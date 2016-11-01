Syndication Ratings: 'Crime Watch Daily' Only Talk Show to Improve in Slow Week

In a slow week for syndicated shows, only one talk show improved: Warner Bros.’ sophomore show Crime Watch Daily with Chris Hansen, which gained 11% for the week and year to a 1.0 live plus same day rating, according to Nielsen Media Research.

In the week ended Oct. 23, many shows were holding back originals and big shows in preparation for the November sweeps, which run Oct. 27 through Nov. 23. Viewers’ attention also was diverted, with baseball playoffs in full swing and the third and final presidential debate on Oct. 19.

The top-five talkers all were steady. CBS Television Distribution’s Dr. Philled the pack with a 3.3, topping the talkers for the seventh week in a row. In addition, Phil grew 14% from last year at this time, the largest annual increase of any talker. Phil also led among daytime’s key demographic of women 25-54 with a 1.6.

Disney-ABC’s Live with Kelly, Warner Bros.’ Ellen DeGeneres, NBCUniversal’s Steve Harvey and Debmar-Mercury’s Wendy Williams all held at a 2.4, 2.3, 1.6 and 1.5, respectively.

NBCUniversal’s Maury dropped 6% to a 1.5, tying Wendy. CTD’s Rachael Ray and NBCU’s Jerry Springer were flat at a 1.3.

NBCU’s newcomer Harry remained at a 1.2 in its sixth week on the air but continued to improve in various markets, hitting its best weekly averages yet in five metered markets, including San Antonio, Texas; Hartford, Conn.; and Providence, R.I.

NBCU’s Steve Wilkos weakened 8% to a 1.2, tying Harry and Sony Pictures Television’s Dr. Oz, which remained at that number for the fifth consecutive week.

CTD’s The Doctors was flat at a 0.8, tying Warner Bros.’ The Real, which declined 11% for the week and 27% for the year.

CTD’s Judge Judyled all of syndication for the 12th week in a row, and the court shows for the week, advancing 3% to a 6.9.

CTD’s Hot Bench dipped 4% to a 2.2. Warner Bros.’ People’s Court sank 6% to a new season low 1.5. Warner Bros.’ Judge Mathis remained at a 1.3 for the seventh straight week. Twentieth’s Divorce Court was flat at a 1.0 for a fourth week. Trifecta’s Judge Faith faded 13% to a 0.7.

Debmar-Mercury’s Family Feudslipped 2% to a 6.5 to remain the game leader for the 26th consecutive week.

CTD’s Wheel of Fortune recovered 2% to a second-place 6.0. CTD’s Jeopardy! was flat at a 5.7 for a third straight round. Disney-ABC’s Who Wants to Be a Millionaire rebounded 7% to a 1.6. Debmar-Mercury’s Celebrity Name Game stood pat at a 1.3 for the ninth consecutive frame.

Disney-ABC’s viral video show, RightThisMinute, rebounded 7% to a 1.5.

NBCUniversal’s Access Hollywood and Warner Bros.’ Extra fell back to earth after getting boosts from covering the now infamous Billy Bush-Donald Trump video in the prior session, with Access decreasing 6% to a 1.5, tying Warner Bros.’ flat TMZ, and Extra falling 7% to a 1.3.

CTD’s Entertainment Tonight led the field with a steady 3.2 and improved over last year by 7%. In second place, CTD’s Inside Edition came back from its season low with a 4% gain to a 2.8.

CTD’s The Insider was stable at a 1.1. Twentieth’s Dish Nation remained at its season low 0.7 for a second week. Trifecta’s Celebrity Page remained at a 0.3 for the 30th straight week.

Warner Bros.’ The Big Bang Theory dipped 2% to a 5.1. Twentieth’s Modern Family rose 4% to a new season-high 2.9. Warner Bros.’ Two and a Half Men remained at a 2.3. Twentieth’s Family Guy generated a 1.9 for the fourth weak in a row. Warner Bros.’ Mike & Molly moved down 6% to a 1.7. Warner Bros.’ 2 Broke Girls eroded 11% to a 1.6. Twentieth’s Last Man Standing sagged 6% to a 1.5 in its fifth week in national syndication. Twentieth’s The Cleveland Show and Twentieth’s King of the Hill each were flat at a 1.4 and 1.3, respectively. Warner Bros.’ The Middle slumped 8% to a 1.2, tying SPT’s Seinfeld and Twentieth’s How I Met Your Mother, both of which were unchanged.