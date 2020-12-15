Syndication Ratings: Shows Bounce Back After Thanksgiving

All of syndication's top access magazines and games climbed higher as TV viewing schedules mostly went back to normal in the first week following Thanksgiving in the week ending Dec. 6.

Kevin Frazier hosts CTD's magazine leader 'Entertainment Tonight.' (Image credit: Entertainment Tonight)

CBS Television Distribution’s Entertainment Tonight forged ahead 14% to a 2.4 live plus same day national household ratings average, according to Nielsen Media Research. That tied sister show Inside Edition, which edged up 9% for the magazine lead in households. Among daytime’s key demographic of women 25-54, ET led with a 0.9 to Inside Edition’s 0.7.

NBCUniversal’s Access Hollywood advanced 10% to a 1.1 to match its season high. Warner Bros.’ TMZ tacked on 14% to a 0.8. Warner Bros.’ Extra strengthened 17% to a 0.7, even facing preemptions, equalling its season high in households and growing 33% among women 25-54 to a 0.4.

CTD’s DailyMailTV rebounded 20% in households to a 0.6, up from its series low set in the prior week. Fox’s Dish Nation received a 0.3 for the 14th straight week, while Trifecta’s Celebrity Page posted a 0.2 for a third consecutive week.

Elsewhere, CTD’s Jeopardy! and Debmar-Mercury’s Family Feud both recovered 14% to a 5.7 to remain tied for the game lead, while CTD’s Wheel of Fortune accelerated 12% to a 5.5.

Fox’s 25 Words or Less added 13% to a 0.9. Entertainment Studios’ Funny You Should Ask increased 20% to a 0.5.

Disney’s RightThisMinute moved up 17% to a 0.7.

Disney’s Live with Kelly and Ryan rose 5% to a 2.0 to lead the talkers and tie its season high. The show has now been first or tied for first in the category in nine of the past 13 weeks. Among women 25-54, Live was also first in talk at a 0.8.

Back in households, CTD’s Dr. Phil moved ahead 6% to a 1.9 for second place.

In week two of its 12 Days of Giveaways, Warner Bros.’ Ellen DeGeneres eroded 8% from the prior week to a 1.2, and declined 43% from the same week last year.

On Dec. 10, DeGeneres announced on social media that she had tested positive for COVID-19 and that the show would pause production until January.

Not far behind Ellen was NBCU’s sophomore Kelly Clarkson, which climbed 11% in households to a 1.0 to equal its season high, and improved 25% among women 25-54 to a 0.5.

Kelly Clarkson tied NBCU’s conflict talker Maury, which also added 11% to a 1.0

Debmar-Mercury’s Wendy Williams, CTD’s Rachael Ray and NBCU’s Steve Wilkos all stayed at a 0.9, 0.9 and 0.8, respectively.

Disney’s Tamron Hall improved 14% to a 0.8 in households, tying Wilkos, and jumped 33% among women 25-54 to a 0.4.

Sony Pictures Television’s Dr. Oz, Warner Bros.’ The Real, CTD’s The Doctors and NBCU’s out-of-production syndicated run of Jerry Springer all were on par with the prior week at 0.7, 0.4, 0.3 and 0.2, respectively, with Doctors and Springer remaining at series lows.

CTD’s rookie talker Drew Barrymore stayed at a 0.5 in its 12th week on the air.

CTD’s top court Judge Judy eased 3% to a 5.8 but led all of syndication in households, while CTD’s Hot Bench backed off 11% from its season high to a 1.6.

Warner Bros.’ People’s Court and Judge Mathis both maintained a 1.1 and a 0.8, respectively. NBCU’s Judge Jerry skidded 14% to a new series-low 0.6, tying Fox’s Divorce Court, which sustained a 0.6 for a second straight week. Trifecta’s Protection Court settled at a 0.3 for the fourth consecutive week.

Warner Bros.’ The Big Bang Theory exploded 13% to lead the off-net sitcoms at a 2.7. Disney’s Last Man Standing stood pat at a 1.9. Disney’s Modern Family fell 8% to a 1.1, tying Warner Bros.’ Two and a Half Men, which motored ahead 10% to a 1.1. SPT’s The Goldbergs was steady at a 1.0 for the 12th straight week. Disney’s Family Guy plunged 47% following a 70% surge in the prior week to a 0.9. SPT’s Seinfeld celebrated Festivus (for the rest of us) with a steady 0.8, tying Warner Bros.’ unchanged Mike & Molly. Disney’s Black-ish, Warner Bros.’ Mom and Warner Bros.’ 2 Broke Girls all remained at a 0.7.