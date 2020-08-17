Thomas Roberts Named New Host of 'DailyMailTV' in Season 4

Former NBC newsman Thomas Roberts is the new host of CTD's 'DailyMailTV'

Broadcast journalist Thomas Roberts has been named the host of CBS Television Distribution’s DailyMailTV, taking over from former Bachelor Jesse Palmer who hosted the show for its first three seasons. Roberts starts his new job Sept. 7 and season four debuts Sept. 14, according to dailymail.uk.co .

“DailyMailTV is an amazing show and I've been a fan and viewer since day one,” said Roberts in a statement. “I've always been impressed by DailyMailTV as it consistently delivers important, interesting and exclusive stories while dominating in breaking the news that matters to Americans," he added.

This marks a return to New York City for Roberts, who most recently was the evening news anchor at Meredith-owned WGCL Atlanta, Georgia. Prior to that, he served as an anchor and reporter for MSNBC, NBC News, Today and NBC Nightly News.

"In a year where the world is battling a pandemic and Americans are heading to the polls to decide on their next President, DailyMailTV will be there to keep its viewers informed with the news that matters to them," said Martin Clarke, publisher of DMG Media and executive producer of DailyMailTV, also in a statement.

Thomas will join DailyMailTV's Senior News Correspondent Alicia Quarles in New York City as well as DailyMail.com's editors and reporters in New York City, Washington DC, Los Angeles, London, England and Sydney, Australia. These include Pandora Amoratis, Caitlyn Becker, Kayla Brantley, Eve Buckland, Andrew Bullock, Laura Collins, Geoff Earle, Monique Friedlander, Charlie Lankston, David Martosko, Ryan Parry, Lisa Potter, Jen Smith, Natalie Trombetta and Jade Watkins.

In the week ended Aug. 2, DailyMailTV averaged a 0.7 live plus same day national household rating, according to Nielsen Media Research.

DailyMailTV is produced by Stage 29 Productions and is syndicated through CBS Television Distribution.

Besides Clarke, DailyMailTV is executive produced by Carla Pennington, Jay McGraw, Dr. Phil McGraw, Jeffrey Wilson and Eric Beesemyer.