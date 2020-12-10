Ellen DeGeneres Tests Positive for COVID-19
Syndicated talk show shuts down production until January
Talk-show host and producer Ellen DeGeneres has tested positive for coronavirus, she tweeted and posted on Instagram on Thursday. As a result, production on her Warner Bros.-produced syndicated talk show will be shut down until January, according to a spokesman.
Ellen averaged a 1.3 live plus same day national household rating, according to Nielsen Media Research, in the Thanksgiving week ended Nov. 29. That was up 18% from the prior week, although still down 35% compared to last year at this time.
RELATED: ‘Ellen’ Grows with 12 Days of Giveaways
Over the summer, DeGeneres and executive producers on the show were confronted with constant stories about toxicity, racism and sexism on the show’s set, over which Warner Bros. conducted an internal investigation and fired three executive producers. DeGeneres has said she is committed to improving the situation as the show continues with season 18.
RELATED: Ellen DeGeneres Opens Season 18 With an Apology
Ellen is renewed on stations across the country through the 2021-22 television season.
RELATED: ‘Ellen DeGeneres’ Renewed Through 2021-22 Season
pic.twitter.com/8pKdgCXY1zDecember 10, 2020
We’d love to stay in touch, sign up for the NextTV team to contact you with great news, content and offers.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.