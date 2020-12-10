Ellen DeGeneres Tests Positive for COVID-19

Talk-show host and producer Ellen DeGeneres has tested positive for coronavirus, she tweeted and posted on Instagram on Thursday. As a result, production on her Warner Bros.-produced syndicated talk show will be shut down until January, according to a spokesman.

Ellen averaged a 1.3 live plus same day national household rating, according to Nielsen Media Research, in the Thanksgiving week ended Nov. 29. That was up 18% from the prior week, although still down 35% compared to last year at this time.

Over the summer, DeGeneres and executive producers on the show were confronted with constant stories about toxicity, racism and sexism on the show’s set, over which Warner Bros. conducted an internal investigation and fired three executive producers. DeGeneres has said she is committed to improving the situation as the show continues with season 18.

Ellen is renewed on stations across the country through the 2021-22 television season.