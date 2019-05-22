'Ellen DeGeneres' Renewed Through 2021-22 Season

Warner Bros.’ Ellen DeGeneres will continue through the 2021-22 season, DeGeneres announced to the studio audience Wednesday while her talk show was being taped.

“I’m excited to announce that I’ll be doing my show for three more years,” said talk show host Ellen DeGeneres. “Mostly because I love doing it so much every day, but also because that takes me to the end of my car lease.”

[embed]https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ohze1CI0pPY[/embed]

“Ellen is, quite simply, a force of nature,” said Peter Roth, president and chief content officer, Warner Bros. Television Group in a statement. “Her energy, intelligence, kindness and creativity know no bounds. Whether it’s her instant connection to her guests on her flagship talk show, her warm and funny hosting on Game of Games, or the infectious enthusiasm she shares in producing everything from Little Big Shots to the animated antics of Green Eggs and Ham, it’s an honor to work alongside her. We’re thrilled to continue this fun and friendly journey with her.”

The show previously had been licensed through this TV season, but Warner Bros.’ sales force has already renewed it through 2021-22 on the NBC and Hearst television stations.

The renewal likely comes as a relief to TV stations after she discussed retiring in a New York Times article earlier this year. Having launched in 2004, Ellen has become a staple of many TV stations’ afternoon lineups. This fall, it will air paired with a new talk show starring Kelly Clarkson on NBC stations.

Ellen is the third-highest rated talk show in daytime, behind only CBS Television Distribution's Dr. Phil and Disney's Live With Kelly and Ryan, averaging a 2.0 live plus same day household rating in the week ended May 12. Among daytime's key demographic of women 25-54, the show also ranks third, averaging a 0.9 season to date.

DeGeneres, Mary Connelly, Ed Glavin, Andy Lassner, Kevin A. Leman II and Derek Westervelt serve as executive producers. Originating from Warner Bros. Studios in Burbank, Ellen DeGeneres is produced by A Very Good Production and WAD Productions, Inc. in association with Telepictures and is distributed by Warner Bros. Domestic Television Distribution.