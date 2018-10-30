Syndication Ratings: Rookies See Gains Ahead of November Sweep

Syndication’s two new first-run rookies saw gains and sampling in the session ending Oct. 21, the final week before the start of the November sweep, which runs from Oct. 25 to Nov. 21.

CBS Television Distribution’s panel talker Face the Truth, starring Vivica A. Fox, grew 14% to a 0.8 live plus same day national rating, according to Nielsen Media Research. Face the Truth also saw improvement of 25% to a 0.5 among daytime’s key demographic of women 25-54.

Debmar-Mercury’s new court show, Caught in Providence, jumped 20% to a 0.6 and added 50% in the key demo to a 0.3.

While those two shows saw gains, that was rare in a week that saw decreased levels of people watching television as cable news siphoned viewers away with coverage of the migrant caravan that began in Honduras on Oct. 13. As a result, none of the top-ten veteran talkers and only one of the court shows improved during the week.

Among the established talkers, CTD’s Dr. Phil led the category for the 111th straight week, including two ties, holding steady at a 2.8. Among women 25-54. the show was again first in talk with a 1.2 in the key demo. The prognosis is for a lot more to come with Dr. Phil McGraw’s talent deal renewed through 2023. The show is currently renewed through 2020.

Related: Dr. Phil McGraw Renews Deal with CBS Television Distribution Through 2023

Disney-ABC’s Live with Kelly and Ryan claimed sole possession of second place for the fourth straight week, holding steady at a 2.1. Warner Bros.’ Ellen DeGeneres was unchanged in third place at a 2.0 for a fourth straight week.

There was a three-way race for fourth place between NBCUniversal’s Steve, starring Steve Harvey and Debmar-Mercury’s Wendy Williams, with both shows maintaining at a 1.3 in households, while NBC’s Maury retreated 7% to tie Steve and Wendy.

NBCU’s Steve Wilkos held at a 1.1 for a sixth consecutive week, tying CTD’s Rachael Ray which held steady for a third straight week. Sony Pictures Television’s Dr. Oz faded 9% to a 1.0.

Related: 'Dr. Oz' Celebrates Its Tin Anniversary

Warner Bros.’ The Real was unchanged at a 0.7. CTD’s The Doctors delivered a 20% increase to a 0.6. NBCU’s out-of-production Jerry Springer, which now airs in repeats on The CW network and on some stations in syndication, and Disney-ABC’s Pickler & Ben, produced by E.W. Scripps, were both flat at a 0.4.

Related: Jerry Springer to Return to Daytime as Court-Room Star

CTD’s court leader Judge Judy was the only courtroom to improve for both the week and the year. Judy scored a four-week high 6.9 to top all of syndication for the 12 straight session and rose 1% for the week and 3%for the year.

CTD’s Hot Bench dipped 4% to a 2.2, but still ranked third in daytime behind only Judy and Phil.

Warner Bros.’ People’s Court and Warner Bros.’ Judge Mathis and Twentieth’s Divorce Court all were unchanged at a 1.4, 1.0 and 0.7, respectively.

Debmar-Mercury’s Family Feud was the clear game-show leader for a second straight week, adding 2% to a 6.3. CTD’s Jeopardy! climbed 3% to a 6.1, while CTD’s Wheel of Fortune inched ahead 2% to a 6.0.

Further back, Disney-ABC’s Who Wants to be a Millionaire remained at a 1.6 for a sixth straight week. Entertainment Studios’ Funny You Should Ask stayed at a 0.5 for the 13th straight week.

Disney-ABC’s viral video show RightThis Minute remained at a 1.2 for a fifth consecutive week.

Among magazines, the only two shows to improve for the week were NBCU’s Access and Warner Bros.’. Extra. CTD’s Inside Edition and ET both held steady at a 3.0 and 2.9, respectively. Access finished ahead of Warner Bros.’ TMZ for the first time this season, climbing 8% to a 1.3 and taking third place in the genre. TMZ stayed at a 1.2. Warner Bros.’ Extra advanced 10% to a 1.1, despite being heavily preempted by sports programming.

Related: Giving A Little 'Extra' for 25 Years

CTD’s DailyMailTV held steady at a 1.0 while Twentieth’s Page Six TV did not air its primary run on Oct. 18 in numerous large markets, including New York and Los Angeles, due to Thursday Night Football on Fox and slipped 14% to a 0.6. Trifecta’s Celebrity Page remained at a 0.2 for the third straight week.

In the true-crime genre, NBCU’s off-network Dateline gave back 7% to a 1.3 after hitting a new season high in the prior week. SPT’s off-A&E Live PD Police Patrol and off-Investigation Discovery’s True Crime Files both remained at a 0.9 and 0.3, respectively.

NBCU’s off-net police procedural Chicago PD surged 14% to a 0.9 in its fourth week.

Warner Bros.’ The Big Bang Theory eased 2% to a 4.1 to lead the off-net sitcoms. Twentieth’s Last Man Standing leaped 10% to a 2.3. Twentieth’s Modern Family was flat at a 1.9. SPT’s TheGoldbergs stood pat at a 1.5. Twentieth’s Family Guy grew 17% to a 1.4. Warner Bros.’ Two and a Half Men moved down 7% to a 1.3. Disney-ABC’s Black-ish broke even with the prior week at a 1.1. Warner Bros.’ Mike & Molly declined 9% to a 1.0, tying Warner Bros.’ 2 Broke Girls, which remained at a 1.0 for the seventh straight week. SPT’s Seinfeld was steady at a 0.9, tying Warner Bros.’ Mom, which moved up 13%.