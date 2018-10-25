Dr. Phil McGraw Renews Deal With CBS Television Distribution Through 2023

Dr. Phil McGraw will continue to host and executive produce his daytime talk show, Dr. Phil, through 2023, said Steve Hackett, president of sales for CBS Television Distribution.

Daytime’s top talk show for the past seven years, Dr. Phil is currently in its 17th season. The multi-year deal will add three years to McGraw’s current deal and take Dr. Phil through its 21st season. Dr. Phil is currently renewed through 2020 on TV stations.

“Dr. Phil is a titan of daytime television, setting the gold standard in delivering clinically sound, common-sense, usable information to millions of homes every day. There has truly never been anyone else like him, and we are thrilled to continue our longtime relationship,” Hackett said in a statement. “His show continues to resonate with viewers whether he’s guiding a family in crisis or a celebrity struggling with a problem. We look forward to celebrating 20 years and beyond with Dr. Phil.”

“I am so proud to extend my relationship with CBS and CEO Joe Ianniello, our longtime supporter, and CBS Television Distribution led so passionately by my good friends and consummate pros [retiring CTD President] Paul Franklin and Steve Hackett,” said McGraw, also in a statement. “Our success is all about team. Carla Pennington, my unbelievably talented executive producer since day one, leads the most talented and committed team in television, delivering quality, meaningful content every day for so many years. And perhaps the most important team member [is] my wife, Robin, who has been a part of the show since its inception and is such an invaluable touchstone for me personally.”

Besides hosting and executive producing Dr. Phil, which was spun out of The Oprah Winfrey Show in 2002, McGraw also is an executive producer on The Doctors, Face the Truth and DailyMailTV, all of which he produces with his son, Jay, as well as Pennington.

He is also co-creator, executive producer and writer on CBS’ Bull, based on his early career as head of his own trial science firm. That show, starring Michael Weatherly, is now in its third season. He and Jay have several more scripted projects lined up for CBS, including faith-based drama Chaplain and legal drama Melanie.

McGraw also has written nine number-one New York Times best-selling books, including Self Matters: Creating Your Life from the Inside Out.