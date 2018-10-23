Jerry Springer to Return to Daytime TV as Court-Show Star

Jerry Springer is out of production but not out of syndication.

NBCUniversal has taped a pilot presentation of a new court show starring Springer to be called Judge Jerry. It will be shot out of NBCUniversal’s Stamford, Ct.-based studios, along with Maury and Steve Wilkos. NBCUniversal is in the market with the show now with some groups already having seen the pitch.

Meanwhile, The Jerry Springer Show, which went out of production last spring, continues to air as repackaged episodes on The CW in afternoon network time-slots and on some stations in syndication. The CW has picked up the show in a multi-year deal, according to sources, so it’s feasible that both Springer shows could be on the air at the same time.

Judge Jerry joins a growing field of new first-run offerings for fall 2019, including a show from NBCUniversal starring Kelly Clarkson and one from Disney-ABC starring Tamron Hall. Other shows are also in the works.

Warner Bros. is shopping a show starring Rupaul of Rupaul’s Drag Race fame. CBS Television Distribution is in development on a program that would star “America’s Educator,” Dr. Steve Perry. Debmar-Mercury is working on two projects -- one starring Finesse Mitchell and Jaime Pressly, and another starring Jerry O’Connell. The Lionsgate-owned company also is collaborating with Will Packer Media on an entertainment strip called Central Avenue. And Endemol Shine North America has projects in the works with New York radio personality Angie Martinez as well as another one with Essence Magazine.

The New York Post first reported this story.