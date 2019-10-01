Syndication Ratings: Rookies Retreat in Week Two

NBCUniversal’s The Kelly Clarkson Show remained syndication’s highest-rated rookie in the week ended Sept. 22, with a 1.4 live plus same day household rating in its second full week of syndication, according to Nielsen Media Research.

The new talker fell back 13% from its debut-week household rating 1.6, which was the best performance of any first run launch in seven years.

Disney’s Tamron Hall, which had the second-highest original talk debut in three years other than Clarkson, relinquished 10% in week two to a 0.9. However, the show’s rating is being reprocessed by Nielsen due to several secondary runs not having been counted.

Sony Pictures Television’s Mel Robbins debuted in the week of Sept. 16 to a 0.4.

Among the season’s new court shows, NBCU’s JudgeJerry starring Jerry Springer eased 9% to a 1.0 from its opening week.

MGM/Orion’s Personal Injury Court premiered at a 0.4, while Trifecta’s Protection Court bowed at a 0.3.

Two new game shows also premiered. Fox’s 25 Words or Less, hosted by Meredith Vieira, spelled out a 0.8 in its first week, while Sony Pictures Television’s off-GSN America Says captured a 0.5.

Among the returning talkers, CTD’s Dr. Phil led the category at a steady 2.3 for the 159th week with five ties. Among daytime’s key demographic of women 25-54, Phil led at a 1.0.

Disney’s Live with Kelly and Ryan finished second (with one tie) among the talkers for the 30th week in a row, rallying 5% to a 2.0, that show’s highest rating since the week ended June 23.

Warner Bros.’ Ellen DeGeneres declined 5% to a 1.8.

Debmar-Mercury’s Wendy Williams returned to originals for its 12th season premiere, after six weeks of Debmar-Mercury’s test of Jerry O and reruns, climbing 33% to a 1.2.

NBCU’s Maury lost 8% to a 1.1. CTD’s Rachael Ray remained at a 1.0. NBCU’s Steve Wilkos weakened 10% to a 0.9. SPT‘s Dr. Oz dropped 11% to a 0.8. Warner Bros.’ The Real ramped up 20% to a 0.6 for its sixth-season opener. CTD’s The Doctors stabilized at a 0.5 for the third straight week, while NBCU’s out-of-production syndicated run of Jerry Springer stayed at a 0.3.

CTD’s Judge Judy marked 1,200 consecutive weeks -- or more than 23 years -- as syndication’s highest-rated court show. Judy has been the number-one first-run show overall every season for the past decade and it’s not slowing down in its 24th year. For the current week, it averaged a 6.5, dipping 3% from the prior week to top all of syndication for the eighth straight week.

CTD’s Hot Bench rose 11% to a 2.1 to rank as daytime’s third-highest rated daytime show after only Judy and Phil.

Warner Bros.’ People’s Court skidded 13% to a 1.3, while its Judge Mathis moved down 10% to a 0.9. Twentieth’s Divorce Court remained at a 0.7 for a sixth consecutive week. Debmar-Mercury’s Caught in Providence tumbled 20% to a 0.4.

In access, CTD’s Jeopardy! edged ahead 4% to a 5.7 to lead the category by a narrow margin for the first time in 15 weeks as Albuquerque, N.M., math teacher Jason Zuffranieri went on an 19-game winning streak to win nearly $533,000. That upset usual leader Debmar-Mercury’s Family Feud, which fell back 2% to a 5.6. Meanwhile, CTD’s Wheel of Fortune inched up 2% to a 5.4.

Further back, Entertainment Studios’ Funny You Should Ask fell back 20% to a 0.4.

Meanwhile, Disney’s viral video show RightThisMinute, which is airing mostly in late nights on ABC-owned stations to make room for Tamron Hall, was flat at a 0.8.

CTD’s Entertainment Tonight was the only magazine to improve for the week, gaining 4% to a 17-week high 2.6 and tying CTD’s unchanged Inside Edition for the category lead. Among women 25-54, ET improved 10% to a 1.1 to lead the category while Inside Edition slipped 11% to a 0.8.

NBCU’s Access Hollywood, which this season has gotten a boost from having new half-hour AllAccess in eight markets included in its total rating as a secondary run, held steady at a 1.4.

Warner Bros.’ TMZ slipped 9% to a 1.0. Warner Bros.’ Extra and CTD’s DailyMailTV each held at a 0.9 and 0.8, respectively. Trifecta’s Celebrity Page posted a 0.2 for a 12th straight week.

In the law-and-order lineup, NBCU’s Dateline dropped 8% to a 1.1. SPT’s off-A&E Live PD Police Patrol was in hot pursuit with a steady 1.0, While NBCU’s scripted police procedural Chicago PD was flat at a 0.8.

Warner Bros.’ The Big Bang Theory, which no longer has barter advertising in its TBS run so those runs are no longer counted in its national rating, slumped 3% to a new series-low 2.8. Twentieth’s Last Man Standing slid 5% to a 2.0, while its Modern Family forged ahead 7% to a 1.6. SPT’s TheGoldbergs and Warner Bros.’ Two and a Half Men both maintained a 1.2. Twentieth’s FamilyGuy grew 10% to a 1.1. SPT’s Seinfeld and Warner Bros.’ Mike & Molly, 2 Broke Girls and Mom all stood pat at a 0.9, 0.9, 0.8 and 0.8, respectively, while Disney’s Black-ish backed off 20% to a new series-low 0.8, tying Mom and 2 Broke Girls.