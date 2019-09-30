'ET' Names Rachel Smith New York Correspondent

Rachel Smith has been named a full-time correspondent in New York for EntertainmentTonight beginning Oct. 7, executive producer Erin Johnson said Monday.

“Rachel has been on our radar for over a year, and we know she’s the perfect journalist to elevate ET’s presence in New York,” Johnson said. “She brings smarts and fun to every interview she does and is sure to become an audience favorite!”

Smith has served as a guest correspondent for CBS Television Distribution’s entertainment magazine, and has interviewed such celebrities as Rihanna, Ryan Seacrest, Kelly Ripa, Kim Kardashian West, Dua Lipa, Katy Perry, Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie.

She’s also hosted ABC’s syndicated weekly series, On the Red Carpet, and has been a correspondent for both ABC’s Good Morning America and Nightline.

She was crowned Miss USA 2007 and went on to represent the U.S. at Miss Universe 2007 where she placed 4th runner-up.

Born in Panama where her parents were stationed on a U.S. Army base, Smith grew up in Tennessee. She graduated magna cum laude from Belmont University in Nashville with a Bachelor of Science in journalism. During her time at Belmont, Smith interned for Oprah Winfrey’s Harpo Productions and later volunteered for a month at her South African-based Oprah Winfrey Leadership Academy for Girls.

