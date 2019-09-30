Sibley Scoles Named Co-Host of 'Access Hollywood Weekend'

Sibley Scoles has been upped to co-host of NBCUniversal’s Access Hollywood Weekend alongside Scott Evans, said Maureen Fitzpatrick, senior executive producer of the AccessHollywood franchise, on Monday. Scoles will continue to serve as correspondent for both Access Hollywood and new companion program All Access.

“Since joining Access full time in February, Sibley had become an integral part of the team – alongside Mario Lopez, Kit Hoover and Scott Evans – covering the biggest events in Hollywood,” said FitzPatrick in a statement. “Whether reporting from a red carpet, a feature film set or the Access stage, Sibley is able to engage viewers with her enthusiasm, humor and positive energy. We are thrilled to have her anchor our weekend show with Scott.”

Scoles began her career as a musician, performing across the country before becoming the first female host of Sean “Diddy” Combs’ music television network, Revolt.

After a few years at Revolt, Scoles transitioned to E! News and Live from E! before joining Access Hollywood. In addition to on-camera hosting, Scoles has been an on-air personality at iHeart Radio’s 92.3 FM and has a background in sports and fashion.