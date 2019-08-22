NBC Adds 'All Access' in Six Markets This Fall

NBCUniversal’s Access Hollywood is adding new half-hour, All Access, when the new season debuts Monday, Sept. 9. The new half-hour will air on NBC-owned TV stations that used to air Warner Bros.’ Extra, which is moving to Fox-owned stations in those markets this fall and rebranding to Extra Extra.

All Access will be hosted by Mario Lopez, who is moving over to NBCUniversal and Access Hollywood after having hosted Extra for 11 years, as well as Kit Hoover, Scott Evans and Sibley Scoles. It will air on WNBC New York, KNBC Los Angeles, WCAU Philadelphia, KNTV San Francisco, WTVJ Miami and WVIT Hartford at 7:30 p.m. Access Hollywood will move to 7 p.m. in those six markets.

Access Hollywood, which is returning to its original name after a couple of years of just being known as Access, will launch its 24th season on Sept. 9 and will change things up by adding a live broadcast to the East Coast. In addition, Access Live, which airs in daytime in many markets across the country, will now be called Access Daily.

“With the rapidly evolving entertainment news cycle, we strive to bring our viewers the most up-to-date headlines and going live will achieve that,” said Maureen FitzPatrick, senior executive producer of Access Hollywood, All Access and Access Daily. “We will be able to advance the stories in real time as news breaks.”

As part of the changes, the overall Access Hollywood brand will debut new looks, including new logos, graphics and theme music intended to “reflect a more modern feel;” a state-of-the-art set and exclusive segments broadcast from Universal Studios Hollywood.

All three shows tape from the Terrace Studios, adjacent to the Universal Studios lot, in Universal City, Calif., and are distributed by NBCUniversal Domestic Television Distribution.

Both Access Hollywood and All Access will be executive produced by FitzPatrick, Stewart Bailey and 23-year Access veteran Mike Marson, who was recently promoted to executive producer. Cara Petry and Sharon Spaeth have been promoted to supervising producers and Claudia Eaton will continue as senior producer across all three shows.

Julie Cooper will executive produce Access Daily with Alyson DiFranco and Jennifer Dixon as supervising producers.