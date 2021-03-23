Syndication Ratings: ‘Live’ Extends Talk Lead Among Women for More Than a Year

'Live with Kelly and Ryan' extends its lead among women 25-54.

Disney’s Live with Kelly and Ryan, in its 33rd season, continued to solidify its dominance in talk, leading the genre at a 1.8 live plus same day national household rating, according to Nielsen Media Research. That marked a 5% drop in the week ended March 14.

Live also led in daytime’s key demographic of women 25-54 for the 53rd week in a row.

CBS Media Ventures’ Dr. Phil fell 6% to a 1.7 for second place. NBCUniversal’s Maury was flat at a 1.0 in third.

Warner Bros.’ Ellen DeGeneres and Debmar-Mercury’s Wendy Williams each declined 10% to tie in fourth place at a 0.9.

In a three-way tie for sixth at a 0.8 were NBCUniversal’s Kelly Clarkson, which lost 11%, as well as Disney’s Tamron Hall and CMV’s Rachael Ray, both of which stayed put.

Sony Pictures Television’s Dr. Oz -- whose host, Dr. Mehmet Oz, is guest-hosting CMV’s leading game Jeopardy! from March 22 to April 2 -- held steady to tie NBCU’s Steve Wilkos with both shows at a 0.7.

CMV’s rookie talker Drew Barrymore, which was just renewed for a second season, held steady at a 0.5.

Warner Bros.’ The Real remained at a 0.4, while CMV’s The Doctors and repeats of NBCU’s Jerry Springer both stayed at a 0.2.

Jeopardy! and its sister series Wheel of Fortune tied for the game lead with both shows at a 5.6. Jeopardy! declined 5%, while Wheel deflated 2%. Debmar-Mercury’s Family Feud came in third in households among the games at a 5.4, dropping 5%. Feud led all of syndication among women 25-54 at a 2.1, however, with Wheel and Judge tied for second in the key demo at a 1.6.

Fox’s 25 Words or Less stayed at a 0.7 in households, while Entertainment Studios’ Funny You Should Ask remained at a 0.4.

Disney’s internet video series RightThisMinute was flat at a 0.7.

CMV’s court leader Judge Judy dipped 4% to a 5.2. CMV’s Judy spin-off Hot Bench held at a 1.6. Warner Bros.’ People’s Court stayed at a 0.9, while Warner Bros.’s Judge Mathis also remained at a 0.7. NBCU’s Judge Jerry jumped 17% to a 0.7, while Fox’s Divorce Court decreased 17% to a 0.5, down 17%. Trifecta’s Protection Court, in repeats due to being out of production because of the pandemic, stayed at a 0.2.

CMV’s Entertainment Tonight improved 3% to tie sister show Inside Edition at a 2.4 for the entertainment magazine lead. NBCU’s Access Hollywood -- which just saw its four-market spin-off, All Access, cancelled ahead of next season, stayed at a 1.0. Warner Bros.’ TMZ remained at a 0.8, while Warner Bros.’ Extra stayed at a 0.7. CMV’s DailyMailTV dropped 14% to a 0.6. Fox’s Dish Nation held at a 0.3.

Warner Bros.’ The Big Bang Theory continued to lead the off-network sitcoms at an unchanged 2.6. Disney’s Last Man Standing fell 6% to a 1.7. Disney’s Modern Family moved up 10% to a 1.1. Warner Bros.’ Two and a Half Men held at a 1.0, tying SPT’s The Goldbergs, which improved 10%. SPT’s Seinfeld stayed at a 0.8. There was a five-way tie at 0.7: Disney’s Family Guy fell 30%, Warner Bros.’ Mike & Molly maintained, Warner Bros.’ 2 Broke Girls depreciated 13%, Warner Bros.’ Mom, which is ending its primetime run after this season, held steady, and Disney’s Black-ish boomed 17%.