Syndication Ratings: ‘Live’ Extends Talk Lead Among Women for More Than a Year
Besides ‘Live,’ flat is the new up in the week ending March 14.
Disney’s Live with Kelly and Ryan, in its 33rd season, continued to solidify its dominance in talk, leading the genre at a 1.8 live plus same day national household rating, according to Nielsen Media Research. That marked a 5% drop in the week ended March 14.
Live also led in daytime’s key demographic of women 25-54 for the 53rd week in a row.
CBS Media Ventures’ Dr. Phil fell 6% to a 1.7 for second place. NBCUniversal’s Maury was flat at a 1.0 in third.
Warner Bros.’ Ellen DeGeneres and Debmar-Mercury’s Wendy Williams each declined 10% to tie in fourth place at a 0.9.
In a three-way tie for sixth at a 0.8 were NBCUniversal’s Kelly Clarkson, which lost 11%, as well as Disney’s Tamron Hall and CMV’s Rachael Ray, both of which stayed put.
Sony Pictures Television’s Dr. Oz -- whose host, Dr. Mehmet Oz, is guest-hosting CMV’s leading game Jeopardy! from March 22 to April 2 -- held steady to tie NBCU’s Steve Wilkos with both shows at a 0.7.
CMV’s rookie talker Drew Barrymore, which was just renewed for a second season, held steady at a 0.5.
Warner Bros.’ The Real remained at a 0.4, while CMV’s The Doctors and repeats of NBCU’s Jerry Springer both stayed at a 0.2.
Jeopardy! and its sister series Wheel of Fortune tied for the game lead with both shows at a 5.6. Jeopardy! declined 5%, while Wheel deflated 2%. Debmar-Mercury’s Family Feud came in third in households among the games at a 5.4, dropping 5%. Feud led all of syndication among women 25-54 at a 2.1, however, with Wheel and Judge tied for second in the key demo at a 1.6.
Fox’s 25 Words or Less stayed at a 0.7 in households, while Entertainment Studios’ Funny You Should Ask remained at a 0.4.
Disney’s internet video series RightThisMinute was flat at a 0.7.
CMV’s court leader Judge Judy dipped 4% to a 5.2. CMV’s Judy spin-off Hot Bench held at a 1.6. Warner Bros.’ People’s Court stayed at a 0.9, while Warner Bros.’s Judge Mathis also remained at a 0.7. NBCU’s Judge Jerry jumped 17% to a 0.7, while Fox’s Divorce Court decreased 17% to a 0.5, down 17%. Trifecta’s Protection Court, in repeats due to being out of production because of the pandemic, stayed at a 0.2.
CMV’s Entertainment Tonight improved 3% to tie sister show Inside Edition at a 2.4 for the entertainment magazine lead. NBCU’s Access Hollywood -- which just saw its four-market spin-off, All Access, cancelled ahead of next season, stayed at a 1.0. Warner Bros.’ TMZ remained at a 0.8, while Warner Bros.’ Extra stayed at a 0.7. CMV’s DailyMailTV dropped 14% to a 0.6. Fox’s Dish Nation held at a 0.3.
Warner Bros.’ The Big Bang Theory continued to lead the off-network sitcoms at an unchanged 2.6. Disney’s Last Man Standing fell 6% to a 1.7. Disney’s Modern Family moved up 10% to a 1.1. Warner Bros.’ Two and a Half Men held at a 1.0, tying SPT’s The Goldbergs, which improved 10%. SPT’s Seinfeld stayed at a 0.8. There was a five-way tie at 0.7: Disney’s Family Guy fell 30%, Warner Bros.’ Mike & Molly maintained, Warner Bros.’ 2 Broke Girls depreciated 13%, Warner Bros.’ Mom, which is ending its primetime run after this season, held steady, and Disney’s Black-ish boomed 17%.
