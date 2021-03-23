'Judge Jerry' Renewed for Season Three by NBCUniversal

Judge Jerry, starring conflict-talk veteran Jerry Springer, has been renewed for season three and is sold in more than 90% of the country, said Tracie Wilson, executive vice president, NBCUniversal Syndication Studios on Tuesday.

In season three, it sounds like Springer will return to his roots as a host presiding over intense and dramatic conflicts.

“I couldn’t be more excited for this new season where our audience gets an even closer look into the conflicts and drama of some very intense and outrageous disputes,” said Springer in a statement. “I’m totally aware of how fortunate I am to have such a rewarding job and I promise viewers and stations to do everything I can to dispense justice and fairness in a most entertaining way.”

“With his unique ability to relate to people from all walks of life, our guests trust Judge Jerry Springer to get to the truth and lay all their cards on the table in his courtroom—good and bad!” said Wilson, also in a statement. “We look forward to another season with the show's extremely talented production team, our loyal audience, and continuing ‘Judge Jerry’s’ success for years to come."

In the week ended March 14, Judge Jerry improved 17% to a 0.7 live plus same day national household rating, according to Nielsen Media Research, tying Warner Bros.’ Judge Mathis for fourth in the genre.

Judge Jerry is executive produced by Kerry Shannon. It’s produced at NBCU’s Stamford Media Center in Connecticut, which also is the home of NBCU talkers Maury and The Steve Wilkos Show.