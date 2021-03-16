Syndication Ratings: ‘Live with Kelly and Ryan’ Leads Talk Season-to-Date for First Time in 33 Seasons

Live with Kelly and Ryan reclaimed first place in talk in households in the week ended March 7, moving up 6% to a 1.9 live plus same day national household rating, according to Nielsen Media Research.

That topped CBS Media Ventures’ Dr. Phil, which fell back 5% to a 1.8 after landing in first place in households in the prior week.

Disney’s Live also led talk or tied for first among daytime’s key demographic of women 25-54 for the last 52 consecutive weeks, according to Disney, marking the first time the show has hit that milestone. Season to date, Live leads talk in households for the first time in its 33-year history, leading the genre at a 1.9 season to date in households.

NBCUniversal’s Maury, Warner Bros.’ Ellen DeGeneres and Debmar-Mercury’s Wendy Williams were all steady at a 1.0 in a three-way tie for third place. NBCU’s Kelly Clarkson backtracked 10% to a 0.9 for sixth place overall in talk.

Disney’s Tamron Hall, CMV’s Rachael Ray and NBCU’s Steve Wilkos, all at a 0.8, tied for seventh place, with Tamron down 11% and Rachael and Wilkos steady.

Sony Pictures Television’s Dr. Oz retreated 14% to a 0.6. CMV’s rookie Drew Barrymore fell 17% to a 0.5. Warner Bros.’ The Real, CMV’s The Doctors and NBCUniversal’s reruns of Jerry Springer all stayed put at a 0.4, 0.2 and 0.2, respectively

CMV’s game leader Jeopardy! with Executive Producer Mike Richards at the podium was unchanged at a 5.9. Journalist Katie Couric began her guest-hosting gig on the show on International Women's Day on Monday, March 8, making her the first woman to ever guest-host the show. CMV’s Wheel of Fortune dipped 2% to a 5.7 to tie Debmar-Mercury’s flat Family Feud. Fox’s 25 Words or Less dropped 13% to a 0.7.

CMV’s court leader Judge Judy gave back 5% to a 5.4, while CMV’s Hot Bench retreated 11% to a 1.6. Warner Bros.’ People’s Court fell back 10% to a 0.9, while Warner Bros.’ Judge Mathis was steady at a 0.7. NBCU’s Judge Jerry and Fox’s Divorce Court were both off 9% to a 0.6. Trifecta’s Protection Court, which is out of production during the pandemic and airing in repeats, tumbled 33% to a 0.2.

Disney’s internet video series RightThisMinute was flat at a 0.7.

Most of the magazines were unchanged for the week with CMV’s Inside Edition at a 2.4, NBCU’s Access Hollywood at a 1.0 and Warner Bros.’ TMZ at a 0.8 for the second straight week. Warner Bros.’ Extra and CMV’s DailyMailTV continued to tie at a 0.7. CMV’s Entertainment Tonight was the sole magazine to change, dipping 4% to a 2.3.

Warner Bros.’ The Big Bang Theory continued to pace the off-net sitcoms, despite a 4% retreat to a 2.6. Disney’s Last Man Standing was stable at a 1.8. Warner Bros.’ Modern Family dipped 9% to land in a three-way tie with Warner Bros.’ unchanged Two and a Half Men and Disney’s Family Guy at a 1.0. SPT’s The Goldbergs held steady at a 0.9. SPT’s Seinfeld and Warner Bros.’ 2 Broke Girls both stayed at a 0.8. Warner Bros.’ Mike & Molly backtracked 13% to tie Warner Bros.’ unchanged Mom at a 0.7. Disney’s Black-ish was off 14% to a 0.6.