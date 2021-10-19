Syndication Ratings: ‘Jeopardy!’ Leads Again in Matt Amodio’s Penultimate Week

'Jeopardy!' contestant Matt Amodio, a Ph.D. candidate at Yale University, now holds the record for second-longest winning streak in show's history.

Jeopardy! scored its highest ratings since early March in the week ended Oct. 10, the last week before superstar contestant Matt Amodio’s 38-game winning streak was snapped on Oct. 11. The CBS Media Ventures-distributed show grew 7% to a 5.9 live plus same day national household rating, according to Nielsen Media Research, to top all of syndication.

Debmar-Mercury’s Family Feud, which didn’t launch its new season until Oct. 11, faded 2% to a 5.2, tying CBS’ Wheel of Fortune, which sped up 4%.

Fox’s newcomer You Bet Your Life with host Jay Leno logged a 0.7 for the third time in its first four weeks on the air, tying Fox’s 25 Words or Less, which stayed put for the fourth straight week. Entertainment Studios’ Funny You Should Ask fielded a 0.4 for a fifth consecutive week.

Disney’s internet video show RightThisMinute maintained a 0.6 for a ninth straight week.

CBS’ Dr. Phil held on to sole possession of first place in talk for a third consecutive week with a third-straight 1.8. Among daytime’s key demographic of women 25-54, Disney’s Live with Kelly and Ryan led with a 0.7, followed by Phil at a 0.6 and Warner Bros.’ Ellen DeGeneres and NBCUniversal’s Kelly Clarkson each at a 0.4.

Live, which finished last season as syndication’s season-to-date talk leader and has finished first or tied for first 19 times in the past 22 weeks, gave back 6% to a 1.6 in households.

Ellen was the third-highest-rated talk show for a fourth straight week, preserving its 1.0. Over the past five weeks, Ellen, in its 19th and final season, has grown 43%, the most improvement of any first-run talker. Over the past two months, the show has advanced 150%, jumping from eighth place during this summer’s Olympics to third place.

Kelly Clarkson clocked a steady 0.9 and was the only talk show in the top ten to outperform its year-ago ratings, climbing 13% from the same week in 2020.

NBCU’s Maury managed a 0.8 for a second week, tying CBS’ Rachael Ray, which rose 14%. Disney’s Tamron Hall was on par with the prior week’s 0.7

Debmar-Mercury’s Wendy Williams, which did not premiere its 14th season until Oct. 18 due to the host’s ongoing health problems, remained in repeats at a 0.6 for a third straight week. The eponymous show’s season opener was hosted by a panel of guest hosts with Leah Remini stepping in for the remainder of the week.

Sony Pictures Television’s Dr. Oz was stable at a 0.6 for a fifth straight week, tying Wendy.

NBCU’s Steve Wilkos stayed at a 0.5 for the third week in a row, tying CBS’ sophomore Drew Barrymore, which held steady. Debmar-Mercury’s Nick Cannon continued at a 0.4 in its second week on the air.

Warner Bros.’ The Real registered a 0.3 for the 21st consecutive week, tying NBCU’s out-of-production syndicated version of Jerry Springer, which was flat at a 0.3 for a fourth week.

CBS’ The Doctors stalled at a 0.2 for the 33rd straight week.

CBS’ Judge Judy, now permanently in repeats, was syndication’s fourth highest-rated show, rallying 2% to a new season high 4.8.

CBS’ Hot Bench spiked 7% to a 1.6. Warner Bros.’ People’s Court and Judge Mathis remained at a 0.8 and 0.6, respectively. Fox’s Divorce Court recovered 25% to a 0.5.

NBCU’s Judge Jerry sustained a series-low 0.4 for the fourth week in a row. Judge Jerry is down 43% compared to last year, the sharpest decline of any gaveler and the second-largest decline of any show in first, behind only Steve Wilkos, which is down 44% compared to last year.

CBS’ Inside Edition eroded 4% to a 2.2 but remained the top magazine. Sister series Entertainment Tonight dipped 5% to a 2.0. NBCU’s Access Hollywood held steady at a 0.8. Fox’s TMZ was unchanged at a 0.7 for a sixth straight week.

Warner Bros.’ Extra was heavily penalized by Thursday Night Football on Fox, losing its primary run in all of the top seven markets on Oct. 7, but stayed at a 0.6. CBS’ DailyMailTV delivered a 0.5 for the fifth time in six weeks. Fox’s Dish Nation notched a steady 0.2.

Warner Bros.’ The Big Bang Theory, Disney’s Last Man Standing, Warner Bros.’ Two and a Half Men and Warner Bros.’ rookie Young Sheldon all stayed put at a 2.2, 1.3, 0.8 and 0.8, respectively, tying Sony’s The Goldbergs and Disney’s Modern Family, which both forged ahead 14%. Disney’s Family Guy rebounded 17% to a 0.7, tying Sony’s steady Seinfeld. Disney’s Black-ish boomed 20% to a 0.6, tying Warner Bros.’ 2 Broke Girls, which was flat for the sixth straight week.