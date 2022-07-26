Syndication Ratings: ‘Family Feud,’ ‘Jeopardy!’ Tie at Top in Stable Week

Family Feud tied Jeopardy! for the top spot among the games and all of syndication in the session ending July 17.

Debmar-Mercury’s Family Feud, hosted by Steve Harvey, spiked 6% to a five-week high 5.1 live plus same day national household rating, according to Nielsen, while CBS Media Ventures’ Jeopardy!, which had led in four of the past five weeks, answered with a 4% gain to its own five-week high. Family Feud also led, per usual, among syndication’s key demographic of women 25-54 at a 1.7, an increase of 13% compared to the prior week.

CBS’ Wheel of Fortune recovered 7% from a season low to a 4.5.

Fox’s You Bet Your Life with host Jay Leno lost 13% to a 0.7, tying Fox’s 25 Words or Less, starring and executive produced by Meredith Vieira, which stayed put for a third straight week. Entertainment Studios’ Funny You Should Ask answered with a flat 0.4.

Disney’s internet video show RightThisMinute mustered a 0.5 for the seventh week in a row.

All of the magazines remained in place with CBS’ Inside Edition and Entertainment Tonight, NBCUniversal’s Access Hollywood, Fox’s TMZ, Warner Bros.’ Extra, CBS’ canceled DailyMailTV and Fox’s Dish Nation all steady at a 2.0, 1.8, 0.7, 0.7, 0.6, 0.5 and 0.2, respectively.

Compared to last year at this time, all of the magazines were down except for TMZ and Extra, both of which were even with last year.

In daytime, most shows on network affiliates were stymied by preemptions on July 12 for coverage of Congressional hearings on the Jan. 6 Capitol riot. As a result, only one of the 15 talk shows gained ground from the prior week: CBS’ Dr. Phil, which improved 8% to a 1.4, despite being in repeats. Phil returned to a tie for first place in talk with Disney’s Live with Kelly and Ryan, which relinquished 7%. Among daytime’s key demographic of women 25-54, Live led at a 0.5.

NBCU’s Kelly Clarkson, CBS’ Rachael Ray, NBCU’s out-of-production Maury, Disney’s Tamron Hall, NBCU’s Steve Wilkos and Warner Bros.’ Ellen DeGeneres and Debmar-Mercury’s Wendy Williams, both of which have ended their original runs, were all steady at a 0.7, 0.7, 0.7, 0.6, 0.6, 0.6 and 0.5, respectively.

CBS’ Drew Barrymore gave back 20% to a 0.4. Already cooked portions of Sony’s The Good Dish, repeats of NBCU’s Jerry Springer, and Fox’s canceled Nick Cannon all continued to serve up a 0.3. Completing the category, reruns of Warner Bros.’ The Real and CBS’ The Doctors, neither of which will be returning, registered a 0.2. That marked the sixth consecutive week at that level for The Real and a 71st straight week for The Doctors.

Repeats of CBS’ Judge Judy led the courts and ranked fourth on the overall syndication chart at a steady 4.3.

CBS’ Hot Bench backtracked 8% to a second-place 1.2. Warner Bros.’ People’s Court and Judge Mathis both remained at a 0.7 and a 0.5, respectively. Fox’s Divorce Court crumbled 20% to a 0.4, tying NBCU’s canceled Judge Jerry, which stayed put for the 23rd consecutive week. Wrigley Media’s rookie Relative Justice tailed off 25% to a 0.3.

Warner Bros.’ The Big Bang Theory shot up 6% to a 1.9. Disney’s Last Man Standing slumped 9% to a 1.0, matching its series low. Warner Bros.’ rookie Young Sheldon, Disney’s Modern Family, Warner Bros.’ Two and a Half Men, Sony’s The Goldbergs, Disney’s Family Guy, Sony’s Seinfeld and Disney’s Black-ish all broke even at a 0.8, 0.7, 0.7, 0.7, 0.6, 0.6 and 0.5, respectively. Finally, Warner Bros.’ Mom added 25% to tie Disney’s Black-ish at a 0.5. ■